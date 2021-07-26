Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Advisory for Indian arrivals in Egypt (26 July 2021)

Embassy of India, Cairo, Egypt Download logo

All Indian arrivals to Egypt are advised to note the following:

Indian arrivals are subject to rapid DNA (ID NOW) test irrespective of valid Vaccination Certificate and RT-PCR negative test report that they carry with them. If tested positive, another RT-PCR test would be done by airport quarantine authorities. If the RT-PCR report also is positive, the passengers are sent to a designated hospital for further tests. Then, passengers bound to Egypt and transit passengers will be allowed entry only when the test reports are negative.

Indian passengers/transit passengers including students are advised to get vaccinated and strictly follow the COVID Protocol guidelines during their travel to avoid undesirable situation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of India, Cairo, Egypt.

