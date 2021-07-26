Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily info Update (26 July 2021)

New cases: 372
Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 49,009
Active Cases: 10,642
Total Recovered: 36,672 (203 New)
Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 377 (59 New)
New Discharges from Treatment Units: 34
Total Test Conducted: 323,864 (1,364 New)
Total Deaths: 1,513 (33 New)
Total Vaccinated First Dose: 385,242
Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 43,165
