Innovative American Candle Manufacturer Wax and Wit Announces They are Slated to Reach $5 Million in Sales for 2021
Of course, we believe in being a little different from the rest of the industry, which is why all of our candles come with humorous and sassy captions that are sure to put a smile on your face.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its launch in 2020 innovative American candle manufacturer, Wax and Wit, has continuously broken the mold with its witty, sassy, and fragrant products. Following a flurry of new products and a highly successful move on Amazon, the young brand has set sights on reaching five million sales in 2021. By joining the iconic eCommerce platform, the company has been able to accelerate its growth even further. This marks a huge milestone for the Portland brand, having enjoyed extraordinary growth over the past 18 months.
Launched just weeks before the global pandemic, the brand proved and instant hit and has now become famous for its candles and their humorous captions. Each product comes in high-quality American-made glass. Each product in the Wax and Wit range is poured by hand and created in small batches, ensuring customers can enjoy the highest quality products possible.
The premium quality of the products coupled with the unique and cheeky captions has meant the brand has quickly established itself as one of the most sought-after candle manufacturers in the business industry. The company has recently launched an all-new collection of spa gift boxes for every occasion. These spa boxed were initially designed to help provide a unique product that is easy to give away to nurses and key workers. Now, they offer new mom boxes, birthday treats, get well soon collections, and Mother’s Day sets, ensuring Wax and Wit customers across America can enjoy premium boxes that can relax the mind and body.
Each spa gift box is packed with those essential items found in premium spas. This includes soothing bath salts, organic and super soft body butter, hand-poured bar soap, relaxing bath bombs, and Wax and Wit’s handcrafted candles.
Wax and Wit’s key to their success lies in its incredible array of products. The handcrafted candles are housed in a premium American glass jar that creates a sleek and rustic design, ensuring they can be placed in any room in the home. Unlike many candle manufacturers on the market, who feature a soy blend wax made from synthetic fillers, the Wax and Wit collection is made from 100% natural ingredients. Although this makes the wax harder, it still provides a completely clean burn without any tunneling.
By utilizing a blend of two or three pure soy waxes, Wax and Wit has been able to create one of the cleanest burning and safest candles on the market. Alongside that, the brand’s innovative paraffin-free soy wax candles can also burn for an incredibly long time. With a burn time of over 50 hours, the Wax and Wit range is able to last far longer than those that feature synthetic fillers.
To ensure customers can enjoy the highest quality of handmade candles possible, each Wax and Wit product comes with a 100% cotton, wax-coated wick. This is the perfect option for the glass jars, while the self-trimming wick ensures that the candle does not produce any soot and provides a truly clean burn. It is because of these features that the wax burns a little hotter than other models on the market.
While a candle’s primary objective is to provide light during the dark, the Wax and Wit range is also available in a wide range of fragrances. Each candle is completely safe for regular lighting and features fine fragrance oils that are completely free of chemicals such as phthalates and vanillin, ensuring they do not have any impact on your health. Customers will not face any headaches or reactions from the candles, while the delicious aromas make an immediate impact on guests.
To ensure the fragrance remains contained when the candle is not in use, the Wax and Wit range comes with a sleek metal lid, which can also help to extinguish the flame when in a hurry. Once the candle has eventually burned down and the metal wick pin has become visible, the glass can then be wiped clean and used as a storage container, with the humorous label capable of raising a smile every time it’s seen.
The success of the Wax and Wit candle range highlights a growing shift in consumer attitudes. Since the pandemic began, there has been a far higher demand to support independent businesses. The Portland-based brand is looking to expand its reach even further and is continuing to revolutionize the marketplace with its attractive and sassy candles.
Rabecka Kelsey, Owner and Creator of at Wax and Wit Urban Candle Company, added, “The last year has been an incredible few months for us here at Wax and Wit. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have been able to steadily grow our business. Of course, we believe in being a little different from the rest of the industry, which is why all of our candles come with humorous and sassy captions that are sure to put a smile on your face.”
For more information about Wax and Wit, The Urban Candle Company, you can view the full range on their website at https://waxandwit.com/.
About Wax and Wit:
Wax and Wit is a candle company based in Portland, Oregon.
