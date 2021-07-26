Replacing toxic products with safer alternatives

The vast majority of chemicals that seep into peoples' bodies and the environment come not from factories or treatment facilities, but from the very products and services people buy and use every day.

Things like furniture, flooring, cookware, children's toys, and lights, and places where you get your laundry cleaned or your car worked on — these common products and services often lead to massive amounts of contamination in the environment. It's why we created the Product Replacement Program (PRP).

PRP coordinator Sean Smith talks about the history and successes of the program, as well as plans to expand it in the coming years.