Dimitra and Agzon Agritech announce partnership delivering mobile ag technology to 350,000 farmers
Major AG input supplier partners to deliver mobile tech to their farmer customers
Combining the agricultural knowledge and experience of Agzon with the mobile based functionality of "Dimitra Connected Farmer App" will greatly enhance the production of millions of farmers.”BELIZE, BELIZE, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally farmers benefit by adopting mobile enabled digital technologies. Technologies like machine learning, IoT sensors, and blockchain help farmers make better decisions regarding soil preparation, utilization of farming inputs and crop management. These decisions are critical to increasing yield, reducing costs and mitigating risks. Dimitra has been delivering leading technology to farmers globally and a excited to announce a new agreement with Agzon Agritech.
— Ajay Sharma, Director - South Asia, Dimitra
Agzon and Dimitra have partnered with an aspiration to bring the Dimitra product to 350,000 farmers and their extended partnerships which provides access to more than 100 million Farmers in India. Farmers will benefit by having “the operating system for agriculture” on their mobile phone. This allows for planning and execution of the farming value chain by converting farm-based inputs into sustainable and data driven advice to assist farmers with critical farming decisions. Agzon’s extended service team will add their expertise to Dimitra’s platform development by adding Dimitra Platform to their decision making hierarchy while providing critical inputs to Indian farmers.
Agzon Agritech Pvt Ltd provides solutions to address the supply chain challenges in the agriculture sector through the use of innovative technology, and ensures effective delivery of fruits and vegetables from the farmers to the end urban consumer, within a framework of sustainable development in INDIA. Agzon Agritech Pvt Ltd is part of Agzon group which also provides reliable and cost-effective solutions to meet the nutritional requirements of plants. Agzon founded in 2015, the organization deals in specialty fertilizers, probiotic micronutrient solutions, bio stimulants and other plant growth regulators.
Dimitra Incorporated is a technology delivery company that provides an ecosystem of agricultural technology products aimed at advancing smallholder farming performance through the use of mobile technology, IoT sensors, artificial intelligence, blockchain, satellite imagery and drones. Dimitra Incorporated currently provides services in 60 countries.
#agritech #artificialntelligence #blockchaintechnology #satelliteimagery #dronesforagriculture #iotsensors #internetofthingsisthefuture #farmersfirst
Jon Trask, CEO
Dimitra Incorporated
Jon Trask
Dimitra Incorporated
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn