Tunable Laser Market Size is Predicted to Develop at an 8.19% CAGR to Reach USD 1,353.5 Million by 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Tunable Laser Market information By Frequency, By Vertical, By Application - Forecast till 2027” the market was valued at USD 814 Million in 2019; it is expected to reach USD 1,353.5 Million by 2026 grow at an 8.19% CAGR.

Tunable lasers are a special form of laser whose wavelength of operation can be transformed in an organized method. They allow constant tuning over a noteworthy wavelength range and also have the ability to offer required wavelength remotely and also deploy all-optical layers. Laser cooling, optical fiber communication, metrology, spectroscopy, and others are its different applications.

Santec Corporation (Japan)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Luna (US)

Focused Photonics Inc. (China)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Hubner GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Toptica Photonics (Germany)

Mettler Toledo (US)

Yokogawa Electric Corp (Japan)

As per the latest MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global Tunable Laser Market share. Some of these entail the developments across photonics and measurement instruments, rising traffic and network congestion, adoption of spectroscopy in the healthcare and other associated applications, the requirement to obtain quick results at a low cost, growing demand for tunable lasers from the environmental screening vertical, rising adoption in the pharmaceuticals and other industries, and the growing demand for tunable lasers for real-time analysis of substance using spectroscopy. The additional factors propelling market growth include the rising need for high bandwidth & high data transfer capabilities, rising quality need in industrial projects, growing need for consumer electronics, rising adoption of tetra hertz spectroscopy, high penetration of smartphone and social networking, and growing market trends like data centers, voice on demand (VOD), voice over internet protocol (VoIP), and cloud computing.

On the contrary, the weak performance of earlier predecessors, issues related to reliability, costs, and supply guarantees, and lack of technical expertise may limit the global tunable laser market growth over the forecast period.

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive analysis of the global tunable laser market based on vertical, application, and frequency.

By frequency, the global tunable laser market is segmented into 2um, 1.63um–1.68um (U-Band), 1.57um–1.63um (L-Band), 1.53um–1.57um (C-Band), 1.46um–1.53um (S-Band), 1.36um–1.46um (E-Band), 1.26um–1.36um (O-Band), and 0.77um–0.91um (Ultra-Narrow Linewidth). Of these, the 1.57um–1.63um (L-Band) frequency segment will lead the market over the forecast period and the 1.46um–1.53um (S-Band) frequency segment will grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By vertical, the global tunable laser market is segmented into energy and utilities, semiconductor, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunication and networking, and others. Of these, the manufacturing vertical segment will dominate the market over the forecast period while the telecom and networking segment will grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By application, the global tunable laser market is segmented into laser cooling, optical fiber communication, metrology, spectroscopy, and others. Of these, the spectroscopy segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period and at a high CAGR.

June 2021- Dynetics has won NASA contract to produce tunable laser spectrometer to monitor astronaut air for lunar landing.

APAC to Precede Tunable Laser Market

Geographically, the global tunable laser market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, the APAC region will precede the market over the forecast period. Rapid ongoing industrialization that led to a reduction in manufacturing cost in the emerging countries, booming automotive sector, huge investments in IoT things, the region being a major producer and consumer of laser technologies including tunable lasers, and the wide availability of raw materials needed for manufacturing laser solutions especially tunable lasers that are highly dependent on electronic components (like solid-state lasers) and semiconductor components in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and China are adding to the global tunable laser market growth in the region. Besides, the region being a huge source of imports, growing demand from the photovoltaic industry, growing local demand for renewable energy, and export to other countries is also adding market growth. China has the utmost market share for the presence of large optic communication industries.

North America to Hold Second-Largest Share in Tunable Laser Market

In North America, the global tunable laser market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the development in the field of advanced medical tunable lasers. The US holds the utmost market share due to rising growth in technical advancement in laser source system.

Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Tunable Laser Market

In Europe, the global tunable laser market is predicted to have admirable growth over the forecast period for the high presence of market leaders in Germany. Besides, the increased use of tunable lasers for multi-cylinder engines that helps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and comply with the emission norms, and increasing deployment of tunable lasers in the automotive sector especially auto manufacturing is also adding market growth.

In MEA, and South America, the global laser market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Tunable Laser Market

Unfortunately, the global tunable laser market has faced the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis. This is on account of an array of factors including supply chain disruptions, fluctuations in demand share, the economic downfall due to the crisis, and the present and also future impact of the global outbreak due to social distancing trends & government imposed lockdowns worldwide have all impacted the market growth negatively. However after some relaxation of the lockdown in few parts the market is expected to return to normalcy very soon.

