Hiker Fatality on Mt. Carrigain

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 26, 2021

Livermore, NH – On Saturday, July 24 at approximately 12:30 p.m., 911 Dispatch received a call for an unconscious non-breathing hiker on the Signal Ridge Trail in Livermore. The unconscious hiker’s location was approximately 4 miles from the trailhead parking area on Sawyer Brook Road in Crawford Notch.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded along with Bartlett Fire, Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, US Forest Service, SOLO, and Lakes Region Search and Rescue. CPR was initiated by hikers who were in the area of the unconscious hiker on the Signal Ridge Trail. CPR was eventually terminated and the hiker was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

Due to the remote location of the deceased hiker in the White Mountain National Forest, the steep rough terrain, and the distance to the nearest accessible road, the deceased hiker did not arrive at the trailhead parking area until 9:30 p.m. The name and personal information of the deceased hiker is being withheld pending notification of family members. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone can donate to Search and Rescue through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.