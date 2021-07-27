Washington D.C. Nonprofit Helps Children Around the World Get a Chance to Study
Muhammad Asad, USIDHR Regional Director for Pakistan with Cristina Brugiolo, Chief of Sindh Office - UNICEF
Amid the pandemic, the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights continues to support children from disadvantaged communities go to school
We are trying to find these 258 million children around the world and help them all go to school. It's an ambitious goal, but with public support, we can make the impossible possible.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few years ago, world leaders at the United Nations were gathering to adopt the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, among which, was the goal for Quality Education. However, by 2018 estimates were showing that more than a quarter-billion children are out of school. According to UNESCO, globally there are an estimated 258 million children who are not in primary and secondary school. The most affected are girls in developing countries, the disabled, refugees, and ethnic minorities who are excluded from access to education mainly due to poverty. Accessing education is, therefore, a difficult feat on its own, and the global pandemic that has put a stop to the world’s usual cycle only further complicates that. UNICEF states that school closures in 188 countries, directed at containing the spread of COVID-19, put over 1 billion children at risk of falling behind in their education. While well-funded universities and secondary schools have opted to move to online learning, not many have had the technological means and resources to do so. This online shift has proven to be much more difficult for pre-primary and primary schools due to the age of the children and the resources needed to transition.
— Isabelle Vladoiu, Founder, USIDHR
Working to provide children with the support needed to attend school and get educated, the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, a nonprofit based in Washington, DC, has come up with a program called Chance to Study to enable kids and youth worldwide to have access to resources and educational materials. USIDHR teamed up with in-country partners from around the world to identify young girls and boys from disadvantaged communities that need help most and provide them with the Edu-box, an educational gift box containing shoes, uniforms, backpacks, and school supplies for an entire year. Most recently, USIDHR has partnered with MAPS, a youth-led organization from Pakistan to identify, select and award 200 children with the Edu-box and give them a chance to study in unprecedented times. Student volunteers from MAPS have stopped by different schools across the poor regions of Pakistan to meet with children and provide them with the Edu-box. According to statistics at UNICEF, Pakistan has the second-highest number of out-of-school children in the world with over 22.8 million children ages 5 to 16 that are out of school. When asked about the partnership with USIDHR and the Chance to Study program, Ahmad Toor, executive at MAPS, said: “In Pakistan, the average monthly salary for a family with 2-3 children is $100. This money must go towards food, home, and other expenses, making it impossible for a family to have the financial resources to send its children to school. This is why the work that the USIDHR has done and will continue to do for children and families in Pakistan is so important.” The initiative by USIDHR was also welcomed by Cristina Brugiolo, Chief of Sindh Office - UNICEF, and other local government leaders who acknowledged the need for a program like Chance to Study in Pakistan.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights states in Article 26 that “everyone has the right to education.” More than 70 years have passed since the declaration was adopted, and the number of children out of school remains a major issue that needs to be addressed. Isabelle Vladoiu, founder of USIDHR, elaborated on the importance of the issue, stating: “We are trying to find these 258 million children around the world and help them all go to school. It's an ambitious goal, but with public support, we can make the impossible possible.” While there is so much work that the USIDHR is still trying to do, the program functions on a rotating basis. The USIDHR’s goal is to help more organizations bring the Chance to Study program to their countries, in addition to those already being collaborated with. The next focus after Pakistan is Romania, a small country in Eastern Europe, where USIDHR hopes to help 400 orphans go to school this year.
ABOUT:
USIDHR is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in Washington, DC with the mission to advance research and education and provide solutions to individuals and organizations to enhance global understanding of diplomacy and human rights. Trusted by thousands of individuals around the world, USIDHR’s programs and training in human rights and diplomacy have been designed to provide professionals with the relevant skills to pursue a career in these fields. Through its humanitarian program, Chance to Study, USIDHR provides underprivileged children from around the world with educational resources to go to school. Learn more about USIDHR at: https://usidhr.org
Isabelle Vladoiu
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights
+1 202-594-6080
email us here