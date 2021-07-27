AutoPacific Announces 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards
General Motors and Nissan Tie for Most Wins by a Manufacturer, Toyota’s Avalon and Mazda’s MX-5 Miata Crowned Top Scoring Vehicles Overall
Our VSAs give consumers true, unbiased insight into which vehicles are providing their owners with the most satisfying experience.”NORTH TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoPacific today announced winners of the 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Award (VSA) according to the results of its annual New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey of 89,000 new car and light truck owners. Now in its 25th year, the VSAs identify the most satisfying vehicles on the market as rated by the consumer.
— George Peterson
AutoPacific’s Vehicle Satisfaction Awards objectively measure owner satisfaction with 36 individual attributes ranging from driving performance and features usability to seating comfort and interior design. “Our VSAs give consumers true, unbiased insight into which vehicles are providing their owners with the most satisfying experience,” says AutoPacific president George Peterson. Scores are based only on owner input and are unique in the industry for blending both importance and satisfaction ratings to represent a true comprehensive view of the product.
This year’s winners are spread across 12 manufacturers and 14 brands. At the top of the podium, Nissan Motor Company and General Motors each tie with five VSA awards thanks to winning vehicles in the Nissan, Infiniti, Chevrolet, and Cadillac brands. Stellantis brings home three VSA awards from its Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram lineups, while Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz each earn two VSA awards. Finally, luxury marques including BMW and Porsche, along with Mazda and Mitsubishi, receive one award each.
Lincoln Top Premium Brand – GMC Top Mainstream Brand
The Lincoln brand, riding on an image of American luxury, “quiet flight” and “sanctuary” delivers a combination of product and brand attributes that have the brand achieving the Vehicle Satisfaction Award for Premium Brands in 2021. GMC wins the Vehicle Satisfaction Award among mainstream brands with solid showings from its Sierra pickup and Yukon SUVs.
Toyota Avalon and Mazda Miata are 2021’s Top scoring Vehicles
Of all vehicles surveyed in AutoPacific’s 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards, Toyota’s Avalon is crowned by owners as the most satisfying new vehicle overall with a top score of 895. Just trailing Toyota’s large entry-luxury car is Mazda’s MX-5 Miata, earning a score of 890. Decade after decade, Mazda continues to successfully deliver what makes the MX-5 Miata truly an iconic member in the sports car arena: an enthusiastic, attainable, and straightforward sense of freedom behind the wheel.
SUVs and Crossovers Dominate in Product Satisfaction
As demand floods in for SUVs and Crossover SUVs, it is not surprising that these vehicles win more than their fair share of AutoPacific’s Vehicle Satisfaction Awards this year. For 2021, SUVs or crossover SUVs received the highest owner satisfaction score for each of the ten top ten most important vehicle attributes. Today’s high-riding crossovers and SUVs have also dramatically improved and been able to closely match also the comfortable ride, enjoyable driving experiences, respectable fuel economy, and more responsive handling often found on traditional cars.
About AutoPacific
Celebrating 35 years in 2021, AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm also conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. AutoPacific is based in North Tustin, California, with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin and the Carolinas. More information about AutoPacific and the Vehicle Satisfaction Awards can be found on www.autopacific.com and www.vehiclevoice.com.
Contacts
Dan Hall dan.hall@autopacific.com 949.606.3014
George Peterson george.peterson@autopacific.com 714.457.2580
Dan Hall
AutoPacific, Inc.
+1 949-606-3014
dan.hall@autopacific.com