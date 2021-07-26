UsedPart.us Changes Landscape of Auto Industry with Innovative Platform for Local & Nationwide Salvage Yards

The comprehensive database is changing the way consumers search for and find used automotive parts.

BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- UsedPart.us is pleased to announce it is dramatically changing the used auto parts landscape with its brand-new database for local and nationwide salvage yards.UsedPart.us began its story in 1992 as salvage yard to provide consumers with an environmentally friendly way to find unique and hard-to-find used automotive parts. Since its inception, the company has helped tens of thousands of clients to find the parts they desperately need – all while doing its part for the environment.In the company’s most recent news, UsedPart.us has evolved to suit the technological needs of consumers through the creation of its comprehensive database of used auto parts from local and nationwide salvage yards. The platform was specifically designed to make it easy for users to find used auto parts from across the United States, without leaving the comfort of their own home or shop.“At UsedPart.us, we have a database that allows our reps to search for used auto parts, used engines used transmissions , and more within their local area – before having to pay for shipping fees,” says founder of the company, George Corum. “In fact, we now have dedicated local pages to over 20,000 cities in the USA, with more being added each week.”The expansive search engine developed by UsedPart.us boasts many features and benefits to users, including:• Network of over 14,000 salvage yards and used part vendors• Over 325 million used parts currently listed• Inventories can be seen in real time• Defective, scratched, or damaged parts are never inventoried• Perfect for DIY automotive repair enthusiasts• Easy-to-use interface• Can search by make and year of vehicle• Resources for junking vehicles• Useful tips and tricks for buying used parts• And more!For more information about UsedPart.us, please visit www.usedpart.us About UsedPart.usFounded in 1992, as a solution to help individuals source rare, unique, and hard-to-find used auto parts, UsedPart.us has evolved to a nationwide online resource to help consumers from across the country. The company’s mission has always been to help consumers save money while keeping the planet green.George Corum, founder and owner of UsedPart.us has extensive experience in the industry, working as a salvage yard owner and salvage and dealer software developer for 15 years.