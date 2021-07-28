AOAC INTERNATIONAL Announces Five Winners of Joint Student Award with the Eurofins Foundation

“Testing for Life” Student Award recognizes up and coming scientists for their innovative work in life science testing

ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOAC INTERNATIONAL today announced the five winners of the 2021 AOAC INTERNATIONAL/Eurofins Foundation “Testing for Life” Student Award. The award, supported by the Eurofins Foundation, supports student researchers who are advancing basic or applied science in analytical or molecular testing for food safety, food security, food defense, food authenticity, or health and environmental protection.

The students submitted abstracts and supporting material to be judged by an international panel of analytical science experts from industry, government, academia, and nonprofit sectors. The panel selected Maryam Abdur-Rahman, Tengfei Li, Xingchen Liu, Raviraj Shinde, and Leos Uttl as this year’s winners.

“Now in its second year, the ‘Testing for Life’ Student Awards continue to reward a remarkable level of scholarship and scientific rigor in students’ work,” said Dr. Gilles Martin, CEO of Eurofins Scientific.

Maryam Abdur-Rahman is an aspiring biotechnologist with the goal of furthering research on women’s health. She studies Translational Life Science Technology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

“I am grateful to have been recognized for the research I did alongside my mentor,” said Maryam. “This award has afforded me a smooth transition from community college to university and motivates me to continue pursuing a career in research. I am looking forward to the opportunity to network and collaborate with other student members at the AOAC Annual Meeting.”

Tengfei Li, a native of China, is a PhD candidate majoring in food science and technology at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She received her master’s degree in nutrition and food science at Florida State University. Her research work focuses on the development of an immunoassay for the detection of fish residue from a range of commonly consumed fish species.

“I am honored to be awarded the AOAC INTERNATIONAL/Eurofins Foundation ‘Testing for Life’ Student Award,” said Tengfei. “Receiving this reward means my research as well as my academic performance have been recognized. This gives me more encouragement and motivation to continue learning and exploring more in the field of food allergens to make positive contributions to global health and food safety.”

Xingchen Liu is a PhD candidate from the Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture at the University of Maryland, College Park. Her research focuses on the mechanisms of interaction between Salmonella and leafy greens grown under abiotic stresses. She is adopting cutting-edge approaches in metabolomics and exometabolomics to better understand human pathogen-plant interactions.

“Winning this award means recognition of my research from academic and industry experts and will motivate me to become a better researcher,” said Xingchen. “I look forward to presenting my research and communicating with researchers, scientists, industry representatives, and students worldwide. Attending the AOAC Annual Meeting can help me keep up with scientific findings, broaden my professional network, and prepare me for my future career.”

Raviraj Chandrakant Shinde, a PhD student from Shivaji University, Kolhapur, India, works under the supervision of Dr Kaushik Banerjee. His doctoral dissertation focuses on developing fit-for-purpose methods for the residue analysis of difficult-to-analyze pesticides in cereals, pulses, and processed food products. He earned his Master of Science in Agrochemicals and Pest Management and Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Shivaji University.

“The ‘Testing for Life’ Award came to me as a surprise, so I am overwhelmed and elated,” said Raviraj. “I am grateful to AOAC INTERNATIONAL for this recognition. It will be a great honor to present my research at the global level. I am feeling inspired to do more exciting research in the future.”

Leos Uttl is a PhD candidate majoring in food analysis and nutrition. His main research areas are metabolomics and targeted analysis of pesticide residues employing ultra-high performance liquid chromatography coupled to different types of mass spectrometry analyzers.

“Being awarded the AOAC INTERNATIONAL/Eurofins Foundation ‘Testing for Life’ Student Award is a great honour and pleasure,” said Leos. “I am very excited about the unique opportunity to present my research at the AOAC Student Symposium and to meet and network with leading experts in my research area.”

The winners receive a cash prize, AOAC student membership, and financial support to attend an AOAC Annual Meeting, where they will be recognized and present their work to hundreds of leading analytical scientists. They will also be featured in AOAC’s highly respected Inside Laboratory Management (ILM) magazine and provided with a two-day external mentorship experience.

“AOAC is immensely proud of this initiative with the Eurofins Foundation to provide this unique opportunity for scientists new to the industry,” said Erin Crowley, AOAC President. “We have implemented a purposeful and impassioned strategic focus throughout the association to mentor young scientists to enhance and expand our partnerships with academia at a global level. The awardees this year exemplify the important work of AOAC INTERNATIONAL to achieve analytical excellence and support public health in all areas of the world.”

Learn more about the AOAC INTERNATIONAL/Eurofins Foundation “Testing for Life” Student Award at www.aoac.org/membership/awards/eurofins-foundation-aoac-testing-for-life-student-award/.

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized, 501(c)(3), independent, third party, not-for-profit association and voluntary consensus standards developing organization founded in 1884. When analytical needs arise within a community or industry, AOAC INTERNATIONAL is the forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards. The AOAC Official Methods of Analysis database is used by food scientists around the world to facilitate public health and safety and to promote trade. For more information, visit www.aoac.org.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, and pharmaceutical product testing. It is also one of the market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing.

With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins’ companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.