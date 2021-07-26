One week left to apply for the Rugby Africa Media & Photography Awards!

As part of Rugby Africa’s (www.RugbyAfrique.com) work in growing the culture of sport across the African continent, 2 exceptional creatives will be recognised for their contributions in the promotion and progression of the game and will have the opportunity to walk away with an incredible US$1500!

With the deadline for entries being extended to July 31, 2021, don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to submit your application. Results will be announced in the first week of September, 2021.

For further information on how to enter, prizes you can expect, and the judging panel, visit the links below for the two separate awards.

Media Award ENG : http://bit.ly/Rugbymen

Photo Award ENG : http://bit.ly/Rugbypen

This year, our esteemed jury panel, assembled by APO Group – who has been the Main Official Sponsor of Rugby Africa since 2017, is chaired by World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont, and brings together luminaries from the world of business and sport. No fewer than three of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup winners of 2019 are on the jury – including Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira.

There are representatives from dozens of multinational organisations operating in Africa, from Google to Uber; Toyota to Visa; Pfizer to Harley Davidson and more!

Here is the full list of jury members: https://bit.ly/3iI8fza

Over the years, many moments have shaped the face of Rugby on the African continent, and the Media & Photography Awards will be held in recognition of the women and men who have been there to capture them. These are the unsung heroes and heroines of African Rugby, working tirelessly to promote the sport in every corner of the continent, widening its impact as it continues to change and bridge lives.

We know great content can come from anywhere, so even you can submit your “drop-kick at posts” in this exciting new competition. Fans and players together are the pulse of every game, both young and old, therefore the competition is open for all to participate in and to take part in the action – we would be honoured to consider your submission. If your friends and family like it, there is a great chance that our judges will like it too.

Rugby continues to make its mark by elevating the promise of brand Africa through the exploits of countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, and many others. As the bastillion of Rugby on the African continent, Rugby Africa is impressed by the far-reaching achievements of all the stakeholders in the game, which has ensured broad-based recognition of the sport, as it should be.

The work of the talented men and women who chronicle the sport deserves recognition, and we are delighted that we are able to share and celebrate the best of African journalism and photography on this grand scale.

Media contact: rugby@apo-opa.com