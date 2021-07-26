WEDC announces destinations for 2021-22 trade trips to markets around the world

WEDC’s Global Trade Venture Program will resume trips to overseas markets in 2022. As part of a series of six trade venture programs scheduled through May 2022, WEDC will lead trade ventures to Mexico, Canada, South Korea and Taiwan, and Germany and Austria, with trips starting in February. These will be the first in-person trade ventures in since one held in Canada in March 2020.

“While virtual meetings provided a good option in the midst of a global health crisis, there is no substitute for visiting overseas markets in person for the purpose of building relationships and fostering trust,” says Katy Sinnott, WEDC vice president of global trade and investment.

Meanwhile, two remaining virtual trade ventures are planned for later in 2021: one for Wisconsin companies seeking to export to Australia and New Zealand, to be held Nov. 8-19, and one for companies seeking to export to markets within Africa, to be held Dec. 6-17.

WEDC has conducted more than half a dozen virtual trade and export promotion events thus far, with positive results in terms of building connections—which in some cases were made easier due to the reduced barriers involved in virtual participation. Going forward, even in-person trade ventures may include some type of virtual component, such as online meetings to help screen potential partners in advance of travel.

The schedule of upcoming in-person Global Trade Ventures includes:

Mexico: Feb. 19-26, 2022

Canada: March 20-25, 2022

South Korea and Taiwan: April 18-30, 2022

Germany and Austria: May 14-22, 2022

WEDC offers Global Trade Ventures at a subsidized rate, so the cost of traveling to these markets is substantially less than if a company were to travel on its own. The trade ventures also provide a personalized experience, with WEDC staff and in-market trade representatives conducting market research on each company’s behalf to identify promising potential partners. WEDC handles all of the logistics and scheduling so participants can focus on business matters.

“Export growth is a key strategy for any company that’s focused on overall growth,” says Sinnott. “This trade venture schedule includes a mix of markets, such that nearly any Wisconsin exporter, in almost any industry, should find at least one market of strategic importance on the list—whether they are experienced exporters or brand-new to exporting.”

Trade venture markets are selected based on their strategic importance to Wisconsin companies, alignment of market needs with leading Wisconsin export categories, and interest expressed by Wisconsin companies that work with WEDC’s global trade team.

Learn more and find registration information for WEDC global trade ventures.