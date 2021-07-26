COVID-19 Daily Update 7-26-2021
There were no deaths reported to DHHR since the last dashboard report.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,526), Berkeley (13,012), Boone (2,198), Braxton (1,042), Brooke (2,264), Cabell (9,022), Calhoun (400), Clay (546), Doddridge (652), Fayette (3,614), Gilmer (892), Grant (1,320), Greenbrier (2,920), Hampshire (1,936), Hancock (2,865), Hardy (1,590), Harrison (6,300), Jackson (2,287), Jefferson (4,841), Kanawha (15,630), Lewis (1,341), Lincoln (1,614), Logan (3,324), Marion (4,725), Marshall (3,577), Mason (2,110), McDowell (1,657), Mercer (5,267), Mineral (3,007), Mingo (2,802), Monongalia (9,488), Monroe (1,234), Morgan (1,261), Nicholas (1,943), Ohio (4,357), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (962), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,973), Putnam (5,432), Raleigh (7,149), Randolph (2,882), Ritchie (770), Roane (671), Summers (870), Taylor (1,310), Tucker (549), Tyler (757), Upshur (2,018), Wayne (3,209), Webster (589), Wetzel (1,410), Wirt (468), Wood (8,021), Wyoming (2,095).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Monongalia, Preston, Ritchie, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lincoln County
Mineral County
Monongalia County
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
Preston County
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley District Fair, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV
Ritchie County
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV