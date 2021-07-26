Care Indeed Certified as a Great Place to Work® for Third Year
Care Indeed Certified as a Great Place to Work® for Third YearMENLO PARK, CA, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work Institute has honored Care Indeed, Inc. with certification as a Great Place to Work. The certification process considered more than 1,000 employee surveys from across Care Indeed, Inc.’s locations. Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
“Since 2010, Care Indeed has been on a mission to make the world a better place for seniors and their caregivers. In order to accomplish that, COO Vanessa Valerio and I have always believed every member of our team must feel valued, respected, and essential to the success of the whole organization,” says Care Indeed CEO Dee Bustos. “Caregiving requires commitment, compassion, and most of all, a heart that genuinely cares for others. Our exceptional caregivers and team members are the very foundation of our success. We are proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the third year.”
“Kindness is a workplace policy at Care Indeed,” affirms Vanessa Valerio, COO of Care Indeed. “The kindness to care for clients with respect and compassion, and the kindness to create a company that treats caregivers like family while helping us all to grow professionally and personally. This is how Care Indeed makes a difference in today’s world—one client and one caregiver at a time.”
We view our employees as highly valued Care Indeed family members. Care Indeed attracts outstanding employees by offering competitive pay, attractive benefits, and a forward-thinking work environment. We retain our employees because they become part of our Care Indeed family, valued members of a team committed to excellence. Our workplace culture is a positive environment that promotes both individual exploration and career growth.
“We applaud Care Indeed, Inc. for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”
About Care Indeed:
Care Indeed is a community leader and In-Home Care industry innovator, offering nationally recognized programs like CI-VR Virtual Reality Dementia Training and our popular Care Bundles. Care Indeed has served the Bay Area community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, offering Covid testing, COVID positive care, and administering vaccinations. Our employees are local leaders in in-home care and strive to make a lasting difference in the lives of seniors. Learn more at www.careindeed.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Want to make a difference at a Great Place to Work? Care Indeed is currently hiring!
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.
Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Contact:
Laura Le, Communications Manager
(650) 388-9973
laural@careindeed.com
Laura Le
Care Indeed
+1 (650) 388-9973
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter