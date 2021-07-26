Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judge Agotness formally takes bench in NEJD

Judge Donovan Foughty presided over the investiture of Judge Kari M. Agotness on July 23, 2021 at the Cavalier County courthouse in Langdon.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen and Leslie Bakken Oliver, general counsel for Governor Doug Burgum, provided remarks.

Judge Agotness was sworn in by Northeast Judicial District Judge Barb Whelan.  South Central Judicial District Judge Doug Bahr, president of the State Bar Association of North Dakota, presented a gavel on behalf of SBAND.

Judge Agotness' children, one grandchild and other members of her family attended the ceremony.  All five North Dakota Supreme Court justices, Northeast Judicial District judges, Unit 1 staff, retired judges, members of the public as well as members of the Lake Region Bar Association and Northeast Corner Bar Association attended the event. 

