MuskSwap Announces Token Sale for Its Native Token Named $MUSK

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, MuskSwap officially launches its native token $MUSK. $MUSK is developed on BSC, $MUSK and MuskSwap tokens are born to form a community that supports the billionaires as well as famous people and their businesses who participate in the cryptocurrency market. $MUSK is the native token of Muskswap.io platform, where people can trade, join farming & use many other related functions.



The coin has a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 MUSK while it's currently being traded at $0.0000001 per coin on Pancakeswap.

The community can buy MUSK via token sale, platform swap and farming.

MuskSwap ecosystem

Muskswap.io is a DeFi platform built on Binance Smart Chain. Inheriting values and strengths as well as removing the drawbacks from the other DeFi projects like Uniswap, Sushiswap, 1inch, Pancakeswap, etc, the platform is believed to become one of the most notorious projects in the DeFi world. As can be seen, "decentralization" is the future of cryptocurrency. It secures personal ownership and anonymity in transactions, and contributes to make a closed ecosystem for cryptocurrencies, which are full of shortcomings in the current platforms. With that concept, the core team creates an ecosystem including MuskSwap, Farming & Staking with various benefits.

The protocol that MuskSwap uses is BSC (Binance Smart Chain), which is the most modern protocol which can magically boost the speed of transactions and, at the same time, the other features are extremely versatile. Moreover, BSC transaction cost is much cheaper than another popular protocol – Ethereum network.

MuskSwap

How MuskSwap works is by using liquidity pools. They are essentially pools of tokens locked in smart contracts. The contributors to the liquidity group are known as liquidity providers. Anyone can become a liquidity provider by depositing an equivalent value of two tokens into the pool. This enables the users to trade/swap cryptocurrencies.

Other tokens

The ecosystem also includes $MUSK, $SPACEX, $TESLA, $STARLINK. Those tokens are in development & coming soon to the community.

Farming & Staking

Using LP tokens to farm MUSK: APY 100% ~ 500% or more

Staking $MUSK, $SPACEX, $TESLA, $STARLINK, BUSD, BTCB, etc: APY 100% ~ 500% or more

Lottery

The lottery feature is a third method that can give users an almost free token amount.

Users only need to spend 1 $MUSK to use this feature, then they will receive a random 4-digit ticket to join. The prize will increase gradually to anyone who has more than 2 numbers that match the numbers randomly chosen by the computer.

How to buy MUSK?

Token sale on Muskswap.io:

Pre-sale (01 Aug ~ 31 Aug, 2021):



50,000,000,000,000 MUSK, price: $0.000000025

Public sale round 1 (01 Sep ~ 30 Sep, 2021):



50,000,000,000,000 MUSK, price: $0.000000035

Public sale round 2(01 Oct ~ 31 Oct, 2021):



50,000,000,000,000 MUSK, price: $0.000000045

Public sale round 3(01 Nov ~ 30 Nov, 2021):



50,000,000,000,000 MUSK, price: $0.000000055

Public sale round 4 (01 Dec ~ 31 Dec, 2021):



50,000,000,000,000 MUSK, price: $0.000000065

Trade/Swap to MUSK: on MuskSwap.io

Farming MUSK: on MuskSwap.io

How to get free MUSK?

Join our Airdrop & other bounty programs. The information of those programs will be updated in our channels.

Readers can get more information from these links below:

Telegram channel: https://t.me/Muskswap_Official_Channel

Telegram group: https://t.me/Muskswap_community

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/muskswap_official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/muskswapchannel

Medium: https://medium.com/@muskswap-official

Token contract: 0xcD657182A749554fc8487757612F02226355269d

Media Contact

Company: MuskSwap.io

Contact: Cyman Blady

Email: contact@muskswap.io

Website: https://muskswap.io

SOURCE: MuskSwap.io team