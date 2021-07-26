Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Announces 2021 Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Recipients

Non-profit organization Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Awards Seven College Scholarships to Students with Tourette Syndrome

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc., dba Dollars 4 Tic Scholars, a non-profit organization established in 2014 in Boca Raton, has just announced the recipients of its 2021 Tourette Syndrome Scholarships. Dollars 4 Tic Scholars awards college scholarships to students around the U.S. who live with the challenges of Tourette Syndrome. It is among the first non-profit scholarship organizations to award nationwide to students with Tourette. 2021 is Dollars 4 Tic Scholars’ seventh award year.

The 2021 scholarship recipients include:

• Apostolos-Christos Lianos of Brookfield, WI – Recipient of the “2021 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Grad Student Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $2,000.00. As an incoming first year graduate student this year, Apostolos is pursuing his Master’s degree from Carroll University in Adult, Community and Professional Education (ACPE). His goal is to advocate for others who have disabilities.

• Jason Ingerick of Boston, MA – Recipient of the “2021 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars ‘TS Superstar’ Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $2,000.00. Jason is a fifth-year recipient and is a senior attending Northeastern University, Boston, MA. He is majoring in Chemistry and Minoring in Mathematics. Jason plans to attend medical school with the goal of becoming a neurosurgeon, researcher, and educator.

• Taylore Ashton of Brady, TX – Recipient of the “2021 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Renewable Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $1,500.00. Taylor is a third time recipient. She is a junior at Texas Tech University majoring in Animal Science with a minor in Agribusiness. She plans to become an Equine Specialist.

• Virginia Williams of Copley, OH – Recipient of the “2021 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Renewable Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $1,500.00. Virginia will be an incoming college freshman at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania. She is majoring in Biology.

• Maxwell Plenby of West Hartford, CT – Recipient of the “2021 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Renewable Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $1,000.00. Max is an entering college freshman at Manhattanville College in New York. He is majoring in Political Science. His goal is to become a civil rights attorney.

• Hayden Bell of Lyndhurst, OH – Recipient of the “2021 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Renewable Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $1,000. He is an incoming college freshman and will attend John Carroll University in Ohio. He is majoring in Biology on the Pre-Medical track, with a minor in Spanish and Hispanic Studies. His goal is to become a doctor.

• Annabelle Griffin of Spring Branch, TX – Recipient of the “2021 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship sponsored by the Brad Cohen Tourette Foundation” in the amount of $1,000. Annabelle is an incoming college freshman at Liberty University in Virginia. She is majoring in Public Health. Her goal is to become a Speech Pathologist.



The Dollars 4 Tic Scholars scholarship program received scholarship applications from students around the country in response to its offering. Essays from the applicants which tell stories about their experience as a person with Tourette Syndrome are posted to the organization’s website to help others who may be experiencing a life with Tourette.

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Vice President Kelsey Padilla noted, “Every year, our applicants continue to amaze me. I get goosebumps when I read their stories and watch their videos. For them to be so open about their experiences with Tourette Syndrome and to allow us to share their stories with the world, puts a smile on my face. I know the future is bright thanks to our applicants who will no doubt have a positive impact on it!”

Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by chronic and involuntary motor and vocal tics which may hinder a student’s learning, absorption of material, and focus. In addition to college scholarships, Dollars 4 Tic Scholars supports younger children ages 7 to 17 by sponsoring two children every summer to attend Tourette Syndrome Summer Camp.

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars may be reached at 561-487-9526, at http://www.dollars4ticscholars.org, on Facebook or Instagram at “Dollars4TicScholars”, or by email at info@dollars4ticscholars.org.

# # #

