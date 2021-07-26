National Credit Funding Launches Customized Financing Program for Vendor Partners

An industry leader in providing quality financing solutions to businesses across the country has unveiled a new, financing program.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “Teamwork makes the dream work.” Thanks to the launch of a customized financing program by Charlotte, North Carolina-based National Credit Funding, vendor partners will now be able to offer a competitive financing option to customers who cannot afford to pay cash.

“We are very excited about the launch of our Customized Financing Program for Vendor Partners,” said Joseph May, CEO, and spokesperson for National Credit Funding.

National Credit Funding, which holds a California Lenders License, is a member of the National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA), the American Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (AACFB), and the Charlotte Region Business Alliance (CRBA).

“At National Credit Funding, we understand each equipment vendor has a different approach, sales strategy and target demographic of customers,” May stressed before adding, “Whether you are a local dealer or a national brand, we can offer a customized financing program catered to your business and your customers. We can work with A-C credits, including start-ups, and have no issues with any type of equipment, including pieces that are used or refurbished.”

May went on to reveal that with its Customer Loyalty Rewards program, “your customers will get discounts on every deal, and you will get access to our lowest rates allowing you to increase sales and revenue.”

There are at least five reasons why vendor partners, according to May, should consider National Credit Funding’s customized financing program. The first reason is because of the 100 percent pre-funding. The second reason is because of the increase in sales it opens the door for, there is no hassle, and a dedicated team member and digital marketing support are provided.

“Once your customer signs the docs, we will issue payment to you in full, even before the customer has taken ownership of the equipment,” May said in reference to the 100 percent pre-funding. “By partnering with NCF, you will be able to offer a competitive financing option to customers who cannot afford to pay cash. This will increase your sales and allow for a larger customer base. You will also gain access to our network of contacts, which will also help drive more sales to your business.”

National Credit Funding is focused on providing quality financing solutions to businesses across the country. Our management team has closed over a billion dollars in transactions across a variety of industries over the last 10 years. Our mission is to become the best equipment financing company in the Southeast by incorporating the following core values in everything we do.

