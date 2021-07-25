Derby Barracks - DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502497
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/25/21, approximately 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 58E, Lowell
VIOLATION: DUI 2 – Drugs
ACCUSED: Adam Moodie
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle on Rte 58E in Lowell. Upon arrival the accused was identified as the operator. Suspicion of impairment was developed and the accused was taken into custody and processed for DUI 2 – Drugs. Upon completion of processing he was issued a citation to appear in court on 9/28/21.
COURT ACTION: Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/21, 1000
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.