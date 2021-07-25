Derby Barracks - DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502497

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/25/21, approximately 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 58E, Lowell

VIOLATION: DUI 2 – Drugs

ACCUSED: Adam Moodie

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle on Rte 58E in Lowell. Upon arrival the accused was identified as the operator. Suspicion of impairment was developed and the accused was taken into custody and processed for DUI 2 – Drugs. Upon completion of processing he was issued a citation to appear in court on 9/28/21.

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/21, 1000

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.