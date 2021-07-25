Buddy’s Locksmith Releases Ultimate 2022 Guide for Smart Locks

The company is the leading locksmith company service San Jose and the Bay Area.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buddy’s Locksmith is pleased to announce the release of its comprehensive 2022 Guide for Smart Door Locks.

Buddy’s Locksmith is a leading, family-owned locksmith company, located in San Jose, CA, and serving the entire Bay Area. For the past 10 years, the company has been providing automotive, residential, and commercial locksmith services to its many valued clients.

Recently, Buddy’s Locksmith released a highly informative resource for home and property owners: 2022 Guide for Smart Locks. The guide is the ultimate resource for anyone interested in learning more about this technology and includes topics such as benefits of smart locks, updated consumer information, top smart locks on the market, basic education, and more.

“Smart living is becoming more evident as technology becomes more advanced,” says founder of Buddy’s Locksmith, Israel B. “Consumers can purchase a number of different smart locks, but not all are created equal. Our aim with the 2022 Guide for Smart Locks is to help consumers be as educated and informed as possible about this exciting technology.”

In addition to providing education to home and property owners about smart locks, Buddy’s Locksmith is also a trusted source for smart lock door installation, replacement, and repair services. These services enable owners to securely and fully monitor and control their properties with ease.

Not only that, but Buddy’s Locksmith also offers a host of traditional residential and commercial services, including:

• Commercial lockouts
• Emergency and same-day services
• Premium residential services
• Automotive services
• Upfront pricing
• And more

For more information about smart locks and Buddy’s Locksmith, please visit https://www.buddyslocksmith.com/products/locks/smart-door-locks/.

About Buddy’s Locksmith

At Buddy’s Locksmith, all of the company’s locksmiths are licensed, bonded, and insured to work in Silicon Valley and San Jose, CA. The team boasts over 20 years of experience working to provide clients with effective security for their home and/or office.

Israel B
Buddy’s Locksmith
+1 408-315-2063
service@buddylocksmith.com

