Brian Poliner helps overcome barriers to literacy in his book: Challenges and Responsibilities in Sustainable Education

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many years Brian Poliner has put his knowledge and teaching skills to work in the classroom. He also has been instrumental in shaping content and curricula. Through those experiences he has garnered many insights into the challenges facing teachers and administrators, as well as a look at potential problem-solving methods and responses. Across the country and around the world, the goal of improved access to quality education for all cross-sections of the populace is being pursued, debated, and planned for; however, the challenges facing the realm of education are many and varied. In impoverished areas, the problems of underfunded schools and infrastructure shortcomings lead to issues of unsuitable facilities, transportation failures, and a shortage of qualified teachers. In schools among many American communities and across the globe, there are the problems of bigotry, prejudice and intolerance of diversity. The goal of universal access to quality education is to enable children from all backgrounds, communities, and socioeconomic situations to receive an education that will allow them not only to engage in but to succeed in an increasingly globalized and technologically driven world. Brian Poliner puts his years of experience as well as extensive education and research background to work in his book Challenges and Responsibilities in Sustainable Education: Global Responses to Critical Issues. The book, a collection of research and discussions from varied perspectives, helps to bridge the educational community and to open channels of dialog to improve educational opportunity.

Brian Poliner earned his PhD in leadership and public and social policy from Niagara University, has a master’s degree in public administration from Hilbert College, and a master’s degree in science with a focus in leadership and ethics from Duquesne University. His administrative and teaching credentials include serving at Hilbert College as Chair of the Graduate and On-line Masters of Public Administration, Health Administration, and Criminal Justice Programs. He has taught a variety course subject areas including leadership, public administration, public policy, ethics and corporate social responsibility, and management. As Chair, Poliner led many initiatives within the institution. Using his knowledge and skill set in leadership and management, along with his understanding of effective policy making, he was able to effectively act as the point person to develop new online and international graduate programs. He developed hybrid course content and worked on a team of faculty designers heading up the project of creating online courses. He put to good use his own teaching skills, as well as decades of leadership experience in the private sector, as he recruited, trained, and mentored adjunct faculty, thereby enabling increased growth of the program. Additionally, Poliner provided mentoring for graduate students and chaired graduate capstone research projects. He has also spoken extensively on the subjects of governance, public policy, and education at international conferences worldwide including presentations at Oxford University in Oxford, England and the European International Business Academy Conference at Vienna University of Economics and Business in Vienna, Austria.

Industrious and focused with regard to his personal educational pursuits, Brian Poliner has received many scholastic honors and awards. He has been inducted into Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education, Phi Delta Kappa National Educator’s Association, Kappa Gamma Pi National Graduate Honor Society, and the Golden Key International Honour Society. He also received the St. Catherine’s Medal for Student and Scholastic Achievement, the highest honor given to a graduate student at Hilbert College. Poliner brings that same energy and focus to all of his endeavors whether in the private or public sector. He has helped to mentor budding entrepreneurs, using his many decades of experience in leading BRP Aviation and serving as operations manager of WNY Air Freight as a foundation on which to build their business knowledge. He has also used his wide-ranging knowledge of public policy, management, and governance to help policy makers in many institutional and public capacities.

In his book Challenges and Responsibilities in Sustainable Education: Global Responses to Critical Issues, Brian Poliner takes a look at global access to compulsory education and the essential role it plays in the eradication of poverty. Countries around the world have been moving to meet significant goals, including the elimination of gender disparities with regard to access to education and improving educational opportunities for ethnic minorities and disadvantaged children. Thus far progress reaching milestones and in improving educational outcomes has been slow to improve worldwide. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child protect the right to a quality education. Poliner discusses the need for a refocusing of efforts by global initiatives in order to protect the acquisition of skills that are necessary to compete in a world becoming increasingly globalized. It is most beneficial to look at real world examples and case studies in addition to a discussion of pedagogical theory and praxis when attempting to accurately evaluate the multifaceted and complex challenges facing teachers and administrators in the current educational environment. In addition to bureaucratic encumbrances, there are the concerns of budgetary restrictions and attempts by outside sources to politicize the historical contexts and subjects within proposed course content.

At this time, there remain multiple and significant barriers to a quality educational experience. Some of the various obstacles include unsafe school environments and conditions such as bullying and violence, or bigotry and prejudices. Community and social structures and lack of resources can lead to a lack of qualified teachers, as well as unsuitable curriculum and facilities. The influences of poverty are often seen in starting school late or leaving school before successfully completing a diploma. Brian Poliner applies his first-hand knowledge within the administrative world of education and his real world experience and understanding of public policy to develop solutions for the various barriers and obstacles facing the successful education of the public in communities of varying levels of economic development. Challenges and Responsibilities in Sustainable Education: Global Responses to Critical Issues is a collection of ten empirical articles that consider the barriers to positive outcomes and proffers solutions and strategies for meeting the world’s need to provide a promising and enriched future for ensuing generations. By overcoming the current obstacles, educators will be able to successfully provide increased opportunities to improve literacy, trade skills, and economic vitality. In writing Challenges and Responsibilities in Sustainable Education, Brian Poliner is bringing his energy and resources to the ongoing battle against illiteracy and educational inequality. A battle that, when won, will benefit all of us.

Currently Poliner is collaborating with a leading publisher to launch a new peer reviewed journal in public administration and leadership to assist newly credentialed and graduating public policy professionals to publish their research. His new book, focused on ethics and justice in the public sector, will be available later this year.