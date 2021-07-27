Guerrilla Grow Hydroponics Launches its Full-Service Garden Center in Tulsa, OK
From the beginning, we saw that the gardening world needed more. More quality products. More know-how from the staff. More competitive prices.”TULSA, OK, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guerrilla Grow Hydroponics started in Tulsa, Oklahoma after the founders realized that the city’s hydroponics and growing enthusiasts were looking for a garden and hydroponic center that operated more like a gardening partner. Instead of just carrying gardening products, they offered Tulsans a harder-working alternative who employed people with “green thumbs” like any true gardener should have.
— Representative, Guerrilla Grow Hydroponics
The full-service garden and hydroponics center, serving the personal and commercial garden needs of the greater Tulsa area is proud to announce that their hydroponics and gardening center has provided a new website, GGHYDRO.COM, with the latest information about the commercial and personal garden needs of Oklahoma and now serving the entire United States.
GGHYDRO.COM will offer all their clients a new experience to shop and communicate with their knowledgeable garden specialist. The most highlights features are live pricing, live inventory, shipping or local pick-up, message submission, and quote request for their commercial clientele.
Today, America can rely on Guerilla Grow Hydroponics for premier products and top-name equipment. They built working relationships with some of the best names in the industry, so they can help any level of gardener get the best setup for their money. If shoppers have questions, send them along through and their team will assist.
The full-service garden and hydroponics center, GGHYDRO.COM offers detailed and descriptive product information, unique and vast selections, and professional service. The company is proud to provide an inventory with top-of-the-line products for the home or commercial grower. At Guerrilla Grow Hydroponics, the top priority is customers. The goal is to ensure customer satisfaction and provide for all gardening needs.
“A revolutionary approach ever since we opened for business in 2018,” a spokesperson said, “From the beginning, we saw that the gardening world needed more. More quality products. More know-how from the staff. More competitive prices.”
The company website lists information about upcoming education classes, blog post and videos on a variety of topics related to gardening and hydroponics. The upcoming videos will include sessions on cloning, setting up a grow tents, deep water cultivation, IPM (Integrated Pest Management), and building living soil.
Further details are available at https://gghydro.com.
Location Information:
Guerrilla Grow Hydroponics
2220 W Vancouver St,
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Max Altschuler
Guerrilla Grow Hydroponics
+1 918-994-7169
info@gghydro.com
