One Wisconsin Inventor's Divine Solution, Helps Protect Families Against the Rise of Delta Variant

When you hear from God and you are certain that it is His voice, not just a notion -- you move! Well Kenya McRae listened to that still small voice, and she has become an entrepreneur extraordinaire. Her latest accomplishment includes a line of protective gear, right in time for the next wave of the highly infectious Delta variant. The idea for Kenya’s hygiene friendly protective items came to her because of her brother being hospitalized where he contracted a deadly staph infection.

It is a well-known fact that health care associated infections, (HCAIs) as they are called are a leading problem in the medical field. Many patients die each year from complications related to their exposure to these microorganisms and the resulting disease. Kenya’s revolutionary preventative layers help the patient by creating a sanitary guard over well trafficked items like urinals and wheelchair armrests where these clusters of germs are lurking.

With the explosion of lockdown weary travelers, Kenya has thought of everything to keep you safe in the air, rails and buses. A study conducted by Auburn University found that harmful and potentially deadly germs and bacteria such as MRSA and E. coli survive for up to 7-8 days on airplane seats, exposing you to great danger. Her reusable seat covers are versatile enough to fit most seats and smart sojourners use it at the doctor’s office, on trains and anywhere you want to sit safely.

Your seat is not the only place you need protection. Consider the tray you eat on during your travels. Time Magazine found that the tray tables had cold viruses, human parainfluenza viruses, norovirus (which can cause diarrhea and vomiting) and the superbug MRSA that causes skin infections. Kenya’s tray covers protect you while you munch and work in perfect peace.

And last, but not at all least, Kenya created covers for those extremely dirty shopping cart handles which has more than 270 times more bacteria than your toilet handle and 361 times more bacteria than a restroom doorknob! And did you know researchers say 75% of those bacteria are very harmful to your body? Pardon the pun but Kenya McRae’s “got you covered.”

This trailblazing serial entrepreneur, last seen on The Word Network, flourishes in every lane she touches from BBQ sauce to sold out speaking engagements, Kenya is in a class by herself. The self-made mogul with a heart after God holds a master’s degree in Business Administration.

With every new venture and measure of success Kenya would be the first to give God all the glory for all the mighty things that He has done in her life.

For more information about protective gear or to interview Kenya McRae, please go to www.coveritcovers.com or www.kenyamcrae.com.

