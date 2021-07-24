Church of Scientology Community Forum: ‘Drug Prevention Can Save Lives’

Mike Klagenberg, Director of Public Affairs of Church of Scientology Sacramento, presents the Truth About Drugs campaign to those attending the drug prevention forum at the Church (with social distancing protocols) Sacramento-based International Faith-Based Coalition emphasized the socioeconomic factors that predispose a community to disproportionate drug abuse. A retired police officer spoke of the urgency of bringing down the number of overdose deaths through drug education and awareness. The Church of Scientology Sacramento is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to serve its parishioners in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a resource for the entire community.

Last year’s 30 percent spike in drug overdose deaths proves the community must come together to raise awareness of the danger of drugs.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A drug prevention open house at the Church of Scientology Sacramento brought together community leaders to coordinate efforts in addressing the drug problem.

Speakers included the president of the Sacramento-based International Faith-Based Coalition; a 29-year law enforcement veteran; and the director of public affairs of the Church of Scientology Sacramento.

Issues addressed included:

* The alarming increase in drug overdose deaths nationally, rising from 70,630 in 2019 to 93,000 in 2020

* The spike in local overdose incidents, with Sacramento County Fire Agencies preventing drug overdose deaths by administering Naloxone in response to 1,150 calls in 2020—an average of more than three overdose calls a day

* The disproportionate effect of drugs on underserved communities, showing that in addition to drug education, we must address and rectify socioeconomic factors that promote drug abuse and addiction.

Although participants proposed a multifaceted approach to drugs abuse and addiction, each recognized and emphasized the importance of education and prevention to bring this other deadly “pandemic” under control.

Church of Scientology Sacramento public affairs director Mike Klagenberg offered the Truth About Drugs campaign of Foundation for a Drug-Free World as a way to tackle this problem. The campaign consists of:

* 14 youth-friendly booklets presenting facts on the most commonly abused drugs

* Public service announcements

* The Feature-length "Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories" documentary.

These resources are available on the website of Foundation for a Drug-Free World at www.drugfreeworld.org and all audiovisual components can also be viewed through the Scientology Network. "Voices for Humanity" is a Scientology Network original series that spotlights the work of drug-prevention activists using the Truth About Drugs campaign around the world, from the Philippines to India, Malaysia, the Czech Republic, Kenya, Colombia, and cities across America.

To make the Truth About Drugs materials available to anyone wishing to tackle the drug crisis, the Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center in Los Angeles, California, produces and ships out Truth About Drugs booklets, DVDs and education packages free of charge to parents, educators, law enforcement, community groups and nonprofits.

