(Video) Iran: The Uprising in Khuzestan, Despite Security and Repressive Measures, Continue

The uprising, which has been led by the valiant youth of Khuzistan nine days ago, has now spread to the Lorestan, Tehran, Bushehr, Isfahan, and other places.

The martyrs of these uprisings reflect the Iranian people’s resolve to overthrow religious fascism and establish democracy and the people's rule. Their sacrifice acts as a beacon for Iran's freedom.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, July 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) , reported that despite all the repressive measures to crush the uprising of the people of Khuzestan, last night, for the ninth consecutive night, not only many cities and regions of Khuzestan witnessed the angry protesters, but people and the youth in several other cities and provinces protested in solidarity with the people of Khuzestan.On Wednesday night, July 21, Ahvaz, Susangerd, Masjed Soleyman, Mahshahr, Shadegan, Izeh, Shooshtar, Dezful, Shush Daniel, Elahi, Khowr-e Musa, Behbahan, Mollasani, and Darkhovin witnessed mass protests and demonstrations. The regime's repressive measures, such as sending IRGC thugs from other areas to Khuzestan, including 30 percent of Khorramabad's special forces, special units and plainclothes agents, water cannons, tear gas and pepper spray, and finally opening firing on demonstrators and cutting off the Internet, failed to prevent the youths and protesters, outraged by four decades of the mullahs’ crimes and plunder, from rising up.There were severe clashes and skirmish between the suppressive forces and the rebellious youth in Izeh. Dozens of protesters were wounded when the regime forces opened fire. To prevent the wounded from being arrested, people did not take the wounded to the hospitals and treated them at home. Last night, in different parts of Ahvaz and Susangerd, fierce clashes continued between the State Security Force (SSF), special units, plainclothes agents, and the protesters.Protesters chanted, "Death to the dictator," "Tanks, guns, Khamenei die," "People want regime change in Iran," "Iranians die, but they will not accept humiliation," "Shame on you Khamenei, let go with the power" and "Bakhtiari and Arabs, let’s unite." Defiant youths blocked the entrance of the cities by burning tires and erecting barricades before the demonstrations began to prevent repressive forces from coming in.In solidarity with the Khuzestan uprising, demonstrations and rallies were held in Tehran, Yazdanshahr (Isfahan), Mahdasht (Karaj), Rasht, Bushehr, Bandar Ganaveh, Jarrahi, and Lordegan, during which people chanted "Khuzestan is not alone." In the city of Chamran, demonstrators set fire to an SSF kioskWhile Khuzestan’s uprising enters its second week, other cities and provinces have risen up in support. Thursday night, the people and youth of Aligudarz (Lorestan Province) gathered after setting fire in Shohada Square in the city center. The regime's repressive forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.Facing resistance, they opened fire on the crowd, killing and wounding several protesters. However, the defiant youths pushed back the State Security Force (SSF) and the special units by resisting and throwing rocks while chanting "Death to Khamenei." The skirmishes continued until late at night.The people of Shahinshahr (Isfahan) also held a protest rally in support of the Khuzestan uprising on Thursday. They chanted, “We will not accept humiliation” and "Khuzestan, we support you.” The people of Junqan town in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari gathered in support of the people of Khuzestan. They chanted, “I sacrifice my life for every part of Iran, I sacrifice my life for the thirsty people of Khuzestan, who are without water, and I sacrifice my life for the late Mosadeq.”Thursday night, the people of the city of Horr in Dezful protested by burning tires and closing the city's main road. The youth of the Alhaei region (north of Ahvaz) is also demonstrated on the Ahvaz-Shush highway.The rebellious youth in the Daghagheleh area of Ahvaz staged demonstrations against water shortages after blocking the highway. A group of women from Ahvaz gathered to protest against the water shortages in front of the governor's office. They chanted, "They wanted to humiliate us, but we were not humiliated" and "We sacrifice our lives for Karun" (Karun is the main river in Khuzestan, which many extensions have been taken from it for IRGC owned industries, causing severe water shortages).At the same time, the youth of Lali (northern Khuzestan) joined the Khuzestan uprising, chanting, "All of the people of Khuzestan will rise up against oppression.”Nine days after the beginning of the uprising of the brave people of Khuzestan, despite security and repressive measures, demonstrations and clashes with the Revolutionary Guards and the State Security Force (SSF) continue. Defiant youths in Ahvaz took control of the city center by burning tires and causing traffic jams in Dayereh Alley.In Susangerd, the clerical regime closed the city's main streets with concrete walls and completely cut off electricity and the internet to prevent demonstrations and rallies. However, the youths clashed with the Revolutionary Guards and the SSF until late at night. The sound of the repressive forces’ gunshots could be heard throughout the city.In Izeh, regime forces imposed an undeclared martial law and curfew to prevent the people from gathering. Fearing the eruption of an uprising, the clerical regime filled the streets with repressive forces and, using loudspeakers, called on the shopkeepers to close their shops before dark and warned people not to stop moving. The funeral of one of the martyrs of the uprising, Hadi Bahmani, turned into a demonstration against the regime yesterday. The people chanted, "Death to Khamenei.”Also, the rebellious youth block the Ahvaz Expressway that rings the city. In Shooshtar’s Shoaibiyeh district, the youth closed the highway by setting fire on the road to block the entry of reinforcements.In Robat Karim (Tehran), a large crowd gathered to express support for the Khuzestan uprising. The brave youth of Qazvin showed their solidarity by lighting fires on the Qazvin-Tehran highway.In Yazd, young Khuzestanis who live in the Meybod district took to the streets and chanted anti-regime slogans. The brave youth of Saveh closed the Saveh road by placing large concrete barriers. In Ilam, people gathered at the Mehr housing intersection.Thursday night in Aligudarz, the clashes between the SSF and the people continued until around 4:00 AM. In response to the SSf and IRGC forces’ indiscriminate shooting, the defiant youths occupied the Hemmatabad Police station (no. 12) for a few hours. Several demonstrators were killed or injured when the SSF and Revolutionary Guards opened fire. The Revolutionary Guards also arrested more than 100 protesters. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said that the uprising, which has been led by the valiant youth of Khuzistan nine days ago, has now spread to the Lorestan, Tehran, Bushehr, Isfahan, and other places. The martyrs of these uprisings from Ahvaz, Izeh, Aligudarz, and other cities reflect the Iranian people’s resolve to overthrow religious fascism and establish democracy and the people's rule. Their sacrifice acts as a beacon for Iran's freedom.

