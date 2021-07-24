A New Venture to Provide Catering Services across the Bay Area by Manakish

Manakish Oven & Grill, the first Middle-Eastern casual eatery located in Walnut Creek, expands on success by launching catering services across the Bay Area

/EIN News/ -- Walnut Cree, California, United States, July 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A local dine-in and takeaway restaurant located in Walnut Creek, California, serving fresh and unique Eastern Mediterranean dishes ranging from baked goods, pastries, salads, and meat, now embarks on a new attempt to fill the need for catering services across the Bay Area.

Manakish Now Offers Catering Services Across the Bay Area

Manakish, a local dine-in and takeaway eatery located in Walnut Creek, now provides its customers with catering services for events and gatherings. The restaurant not only offers fresh dishes from its expansive menu but also prepares and delivers custom-designed packages based on customers’ requests for celebrations, conferences, and other events.

“Our catering service was conceived to further expand our reach, allowing us to serve corporate clients, weddings, and any gathering where people will appreciate fresh, tasty, and unique dishes” Adam Taleb, co-founder of Manakish says.

A Culinary Venture That Aims to Merge Middle Eastern and Californian Cuisines

Thanks to the owners’ unique knowledge and experience in both Middle-Eastern and Californian cuisines, Manakish manages to impress its customers by the authenticity of the menu they present. Bridging their Eastern Mediterranean cultural roots with the culinary delights of the Bay Area, the founders of the restaurant impress their customers with new tastes.

Feras Gaben, co-founder of Manakish says, “Manakish is meant to highlight the best of the Middle East and the Bay. We strive to put together innovative twists on the dishes that people in the Middle East eat and love while growing up. Our vision is to not only introduce these foods to Bay Area and Californian customers but to be able to expand on them and create new culinary treats to impress even those back home in the Middle East”.

The Cornerstone of Every Dish is Fresh and Healthy Ingredients

Besides its innovative culinary delights that aim to unite Middle Eastern and Californian cultures, another reason why customers favor Manakish is the quality of the ingredients they use. The restaurants’ dishes include ingredients sourced from the highest quality suppliers, hand-made dough, hand-stretched cheeses, homemade marinades, and no-freezer policy.

For more information, please visit: https://manakishoven.com/

Name: Tulay Genc Email: info@b2press.com Organization: Manakish Oven & Grill