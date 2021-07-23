RIDOH Recommends Closing Two Freshwater Beaches for Swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends no swimming at Dyer Woods Campground Beach in Foster and Larkin's Pond Beach Club in Kingston because of high bacteria. Camp Hoffman and Kingston's Camp on Larkin Pond in Kingston remain under no-swimming advisories.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).