Notice of Funding Availability - Energy Efficiency and Healthy Homes Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to provide high quality, cost-effective services to income-qualified households and to improve the overall comfort, energy efficiency, and safety of single and multifamily dwellings throughout the District. The successful applicant will identify lead and other hazardous conditions, install approved energy efficiency measures, perform lead remediation and rehabilitation work, and provide energy and healthy homes related information to occupants. The measures for each applicant will be determined through an energy audit, risk assessment, or lead inspection. Typical program measures may include: HVAC repair or replacement, roof repair or replacement, attic, wall, or floor insulation, light-emitting diode (LED) fixture and bulb installation, pre-inspection/CAZ testing for the Emergency Mechanical System program participants, and lead remediation measures.. The amount available for the project is approximately $16,400,000.

Beginning July 23, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2117-UAA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is August 23, 2021 by 11:59 pm. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected] with a time stamp before the due date and time.

Eligibility: The Institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.

Applicant's office/headquarters must be physically located in the District of Columbia. For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].