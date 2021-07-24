High Tech Revolution Merges Fashion, Art, and Tech in One of a Kind Gallery Pop-Up

Greyt Scott

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT’s are the wave of the future, say many online buyers, but one fashionista and art enthusiast merged all three. Meet Taylor Coleman, a renaissance artist, with a flair for design and the digital verse. The multi-talented Coleman mixes tech with fashion in an innovative design that shoots the shopping experience into the stratosphere.

With NFT’s growing at an exorbitant rate, Coleman surely hit on a fresh wave of inspiration. According to CoinDesk, over 174 million dollars has been spent on non-fungible tokens in the past five years, and digital artwork is the purchase of choice. Taylor, a visionary in the fashion world, sees the trend coming, and she is riding the wave to succeed with the Greyt Scott Gallery Pop-Up Shops, where patrons see original works of art on the walls and on the clothing designs. Her Greyt Scott shows are the new must-see event in Dallas.

Customers who dig Taylor’s clothing line instantly connect to her rariable.com store by using the QR code on their hang tags. Those who purchase her t-shirts and hats now have access to her exclusive digital collection of rare Greyt Scott merchandise. Coleman, a maverick, innovator, futurist, and techno-philosopher, is a sought-after icon in the digital space.

Coleman is making her own name in the digital landscape as an innovative designer with an open mind for techno-art hybrid saying, “NFT’s are the future, and I want to be sure we are a part of that revolution.” From golden-hued bucket hats and provocative themed t-shirts, Taylor is creating a niche unlike any other. Fans of her work love the classic graffiti bomber jackets, neck gaiters, and graphic tees.

Taylor says the new American-classic apparel company is fashioned for millennial creatives with timeless style. The new fall line takes apparel to the next level with augmented reality style designs. Each shirt contains revolutionary artwork which is scannable on your mobile device, and the customer will instantly enjoy a 3D interface with their clothing. It will, in fact, “come alive” right before their eyes.

For more information, please contact Taylor Coleman at taylor@greytscott.com.