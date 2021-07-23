Jewelry Designer Effing Queen Celebrates Impressive Milestone
The company has sold a whopping 25,000 pieces to date.
Handmade with love, our jewelry is set to help our customers feel confident, express themselves through it, help our customers tell a story, and help our customers feel beautiful and unique”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned jewelry designer, Effing Queen, is pleased to announce it has recently reached an important milestone - with 25,000 pieces being sold since the company’s inception 4 years ago.
— Chief Designer and Director of Operations, Jackline
Based in Toronto, Ontario, Effing Queen is a jewelry designer and retailer that creates stunning handmade and handcrafted pieces in-house. The company utilizes a variety of different materials and designs to create its masterpieces, such as wood, beads, soft wires, and even recycled wastepaper. All pieces created by Effing Queen are fun, unique, stylish, and modern to suit the style and taste of any jewelry lover.
In the company’s most recent news, Effing Queen is excited to announce it has sold its 25,000th piece – an incredible milestone for the Canadian company. This impressive milestone speaks to the company’s commitment to providing high-quality and diverse handmade pieces with an African themed flare.
“Our primary goal is to bring handmade jewelry back to fashion, create handmade earrings that stand out, and make earrings that help boost confidence once worn,” says Chief Designer and Director of Operations, Jackline. “Handmade with love, our jewelry is set to help our customers feel confident, express themselves through it, help our customers tell a story, and help our customers feel beautiful and unique. We feel this is why we’ve been so successful in reaching such an important milestone and we couldn’t be more pleased.”
Through its website, customers can browse all of the creations designed and sold by Effing Queen, including:
• Earrings
• Necklaces
• Bangles
• Waist chains
• Ankle bracelets
• Key chains
• Key tags
• And much more!
To the delight of its customers, Effing Queen will also be launching a brand-new line of products in mid-August of this year for the Canadian & United States market. As a result of this game-changing move, all products will now be available for worldwide shipping starting 1st September of this year.
For more information about Effing Queen, or to view the company’s catalogue, please visit https://www.EffingQueen.com or follow them on https://www.instagram.com/EffingQueen & https://www.facebook.com/TheEffingQueen for the latest in handcrafted jewelry.
About Effing Queen
Effing Queen was founded in 2017 by Chief Designer and Director of Operations, Jackline Njeri - a self-taught crafter who is passionate about beautiful handmade jewelry. During the pandemic, Effing Queen has increased its online presence to cater to the ever-increasing number of online shoppers.
Jackline Njeri
Effing Queen
+1 437-771-4549
jackline@EffingQueen.com