7shifts Partners With Shift4 to Help Restaurants Streamline Team Management and Increase Post-Pandemic Profitability
New integration helps restaurant operators turn team management into a competitive advantage for their business through data-driven insights.
Restaurateurs have the opportunity to build their businesses back from the pandemic stronger than ever, and having instant access to the data they need will play an important role.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7shifts, the all-in-one team management platform for restaurants, today announced a partnership with Shift4, a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, designed to help restaurateurs increase their profitability through effective team management. The integration syncs hourly data from Shift4 point-of-sale (POS) systems including Harbortouch, Restaurant Manager, Future POS and POSitouch to 7shifts in order to help operators schedule more efficiently and profitably.
— Jordan Boesch, Founder and CEO of 7shifts
This integration and partnership follows 7shifts’ recent $21.5MM in Series B funding, led by Danny Meyer’s EHI Fund, and a commitment to double the number of restaurant-specific integrations over the next 12 months.
"We're excited to partner with the Shift4 team to help restaurants be more successful in 2021 and beyond," said Jordan Boesch, Founder, and CEO of 7shifts. "Restaurateurs have the opportunity to build their businesses back from the pandemic stronger than ever, and having instant access to the data they need will play an important role.”
For restaurants this new integration offers the ability to streamline their business like never before. With the power of 7shifts and Shift4 combined, operators can automatically:
- Forecast sales with 95% accuracy to build more efficient & profitable staff schedules
- Track labor costs to make on-the-fly adjustments to improve profits and operations
- Visualize labor targets to ensure you hit your goals every single week
"We started our restaurant in the middle of the pandemic. 7shifts has helped out with most of our operations,” said Tonya R, Manager at SUCCOTASH Cajun Cuisine in Guild, TN. “The integration with Shift4 has simplified it much more. We are now able to keep up with our labor, hours, and sales much better. We have gotten our labor from 21% to now 9%. Shift4 and 7shifts have made our work much easier."
“We’re always looking for ways to deliver more value for our customers, so we’re excited to partner with 7shifts to empower our clients to more effectively manage their teams with this integration,” said Chad Rupert, Shift4’s Director of Marketplace Integrations.
This is the latest partnership from two companies that are making it easier to run a successful restaurant. Both companies offer a host of purpose-built integrations, and when combined, these integrations give restaurateurs a streamlined technology stack at an unparalleled price.
About 7shifts
Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto and New Jersey, 7shifts is simplifying labor management, one shift at a time. It is used and trusted by over 500,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts provides an end-to-end labor management platform to help restaurateurs improve operating performance. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit www.7shifts.com, or find us on LinkedIn or Instagram.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.
