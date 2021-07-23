Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Niger: United States Donates an Additional 151,200 COVID-19 Vaccines to Niger

The U.S. Embassy in Niamey, Niger announces the donation by the United States Government of 151,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.  The donated vaccines are part of the U.S. pledge to provide initially at least 25 million of 80 million doses globally to Africa.  The U.S. government coordinated closely with the African Union, Africa CDC, and COVAX on the country allocations.  COVAX supported delivery of these vaccine doses, which arrived in Niamey on July 21, 2021.

This donation will help protect the Nigerien people from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and begin reducing barriers to building back the Niger’s economy.  “These vaccines are in addition to the 400,000 vaccines we already helped deliver to Niger via COVAX.  As part of our enduring commitment to Niger, we have also spent $12 million dollars to strengthen community engagement, ensure better risk communication, and supplies needed to prevent infectious diseases such as COVID,” said Ambassador Eric Whitaker.

These 151,200 doses are part of the Biden-Harris Administration commitment to share U.S. vaccine supply with the world.  As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

As President Biden said: “From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well.  This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Niger.

