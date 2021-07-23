Total daily Tests: 1,449
Active Cases: 1,844
New Deaths: 7
New Confirmed Cases: 276
Recoveries: 19,570 (178 New)
Total Deaths: 742 (CFR 3.3%)
Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 22,156
Currently Admitted: 210
Total Vaccinated: 1st Dose 38,326
1st and 2nd Dose 27,341
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (July 23, 2021)
