Coronavirus - South Africa: Covid-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (22 July 2021)

A total of 55,981 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 14,858 new cases, which represents a 26.5% positivity rate. A further 433 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 68,625 to date.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
