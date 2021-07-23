James Feldkamp Shows Businesses How To Create Water-Tight Cybersecurity Systems
James Feldkamp advises businesses to create water-tight defensesARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to James Feldkamp, cybersecurity threats call for a defensive approach like in American football. In this popular game, you’ve got the defensive line, which is the first line of defense. Behind this defense, you’ve got the linebacker, which backs the defensive line.
Similarly, small and big businesses must always prepare for cybersecurity intrusions. James Feldkamp says that it’s critical for businesses to keep tabs on their devices, websites, and software. Be proactive and defend all your internet hardware by ensuring it's up-to-date.
James Feldkamp further notes that updating your hardware and software gives you new versions with robust cybersecurity mechanisms. It would be best if you also had protection software to prevent potentially harmful software from attacking your systems. It’s also a brilliant idea to install an antivirus and antispyware to help you detect any cybersecurity invasion that would have bypassed your firewall.
James Feldkamp explains what to do when an attack takes place
Defending all your internet systems is the right thing to do, but James Feldkamp explains it may not be 100% effective. As a result, when your defensive line fails to block malicious software, you need to fall back on your linebacker.
Here, James Feldkamp suggests that you should:
-Locate and identify the source of the breach and how serious the problem is
-When you’re clear what the nature of the problem is, you will do well to cut off your tech from the internet
-Doing this is likely to prevent further harm to your hardware and software
-Once you’ve disconnected from the internet, update all your systems and even change your passwords
James Feldkamp says that it’s crucial to let your workers know the nature of the cybersecurity breach and what to do to avoid it again.
James Feldkamp’s background in cybersecurity
As a cybersecurity specialist, Commander James Feldkamp was a U.S. Naval Flight Officer, Countermeasures Officer (ECMO), and Navigator for the EA-6B-the U.S. Navy’s based electronic attack aircraft.
In the U.S. Navy, James Feldkamp was a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation at Network Virginia. He was also one of the Joint Counter-Terrorism Task Force founders but resigned in 2014 to contest Oregon’s District 4 Congressional seat.
Currently, Commander James Feldkamp is also busy with creating a course on “Terrorism and Unconventional Threats.” In addition, James Feldkamp is co-authoring a textbook entitled “Theory and Politics of Terrorism.”
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here