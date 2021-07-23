Sumter County Man Arrested on Criminal Solicitation of a Minor and Related Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – July 23, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Kaleb Michael Lopez, 20, of Sumter, S.C., on two charges connected to the attempted criminal solicitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators state Lopez solicited and traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

Lopez was arrested on July 21, 2021. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor (§16-3-655).

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.