Climate change and iron availability may drastically alter algae blooms in the Southern Ocean, trapping vast nutrients

Researchers Jeffrey M. Hoffman and Andrew E. Allen from the J. Craig Venter Institute and Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and Jena Spackeen from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science sampling the sea ice edge for microbial plankton in McMurdo Soun

Researcher Jeffrey M. Hoffman from the J. Craig Venter Institute sampling the sea ice edge for microbial plankton in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica (2015). Photo Credit: Andrew E. Allen