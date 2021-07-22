VDVS Announces Name Change for Former Virginia Transition Assistance Program (VTAP)   »

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) announces that the Virginia Transition Assistance Program (VTAP) will be renamed as the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Transition Program or more simply, V3 Transition, effective July 22, 2021.

For nearly a decade, VTAP has been at the forefront in assisting veterans and military spouses transition from active duty to the civilian workforce. The program offers career coaching, job search assistance, resume writing, networking and more and has played a critical role in helping the Commonwealth retain thousands of the more than 20,000 talented service members who transition each year in Virginia.

“We look forward to continuing our efforts to carrying out our very important mission,” said Quintrel Lenore, V3 Transition Program Manager. “We are changing our program name to enhance our brand recognition among all our stakeholders – veterans, military spouses, public and private partners, employers, and others – by aligning our name more closely with our established and well-known Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program.”

“Our program name may be changing but our mission remains steadfast,” Lenore added. “We will continue to provide integral linkages to employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities to transitioning service members, military spouses and veterans throughout the Commonwealth.”

If you would like to learn more about the V3 Transition Program, please go to www.dvs.virginia.gov or contact Quintrel Lenore directly at Quintrel.lenore@dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Transition Program

The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Transition Program offers transitioning service members and their spouses the best Virginia has to offer. By providing peer-to-peer support through the transition process, V3 Transition works alongside transitioning service members or military spouses to make referrals that address specific needs. The referral services could include, but is not limited to resume review, introduction to the Virginia Labor Market index, connection with the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certified companies for employment, and other VDVS programs as applicable. The V3 Transition Programs’ core mission is assisting those seeking employment, education, and entrepreneurship opportunities. This mission also includes assisting with unique transition needs outside of these three core service areas. Every transition journey is unique, and the V3 Transition team stands ready to help customize a transition plan for each transitioning member or military spouse that will afford them the best quality of life upon transition.

About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program

More than 2,300 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are part of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 82,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.