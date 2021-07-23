CSTM HAUS Reveals Groundbreaking Concept for the First Floating Lifestyle Club, ArkHAUS Miami
This exclusive social club and coworking space is on track to make history as it affords a novel luxury experience to like-minded professionalsMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSTM HAUS is thrilled to share plans for its brand new location, ArkHAUS, as the world’s first-ever floating members club. An elite social club that supports coworking, entertainment, and networking, CSTM HAUS has already taken root in New York City and Miami Beach with current talk of a global expansion. With its modular layout allowing for the chartering of a single vessel, ArkHAUS will act as the brand’s latest and most exciting rendition yet.
ArkHAUS is a multi-story, floating villa comprised of spacious outdoor decks and opulent rooftop lounges. In the center of the structure between the four vessels is a protected pool to complete the ultimate “work hard, play hard” escape. Although the vessels appear to float on water, they are actually situated slightly above the water in order to eliminate the impact of waves. Pushing the boundaries with fully electric propulsion and solar roof deck awnings, the innovative structure is a physical manifestation of the CSTM HAUS values which sit at the intersection of people and technology.
In an effort to redefine the current understanding of social clubs, CSTM HAUS locations are carefully curated with the ultimate balance of relaxation, success, and indulgence in mind. Members enjoy events and programming from exclusive workouts to live entertainment with dreamlike city views, and now, boundless seascapes.
CSTM HAUS invites artists, investors, and individuals from all professional backgrounds to upgrade their lifestyles and make meaningful connections with like-minded people. Innovators and disrupters alike will find ArkHAUS to be the foremost catalyst for business and professional growth, as it provides an exclusive space for networking.
The fresh concepts at CSTM HAUS transcend all expectations of what high-quality individuals have come to expect from a private social club. Boasting a practical clientele, attentive service, and avant-garde architecture, the environment at CSTM HAUS venues is refreshingly easygoing.
Aside from the unparalleled ambiance, members flock to CSTM HAUS locations for their welcoming atmospheres and care for community curation. Their latest project, ArkHAUS is a beacon for new opportunities, poised to open doors for next generation concepts from mobility innovation to marine research.
CSTM HAUS encourages authentic individuals to apply now for memberships, as they won’t last long, and annual dues are currently at their lowest rates. Each membership tier has a limited quantity available. Interested applicants should also consider the club's NFT auction, in which the highest bidder will enjoy lifetime access to ArkHAUS.
To learn more about ArkHAUS, please visit www.cstm.haus/miami/arkhaus/
About CSTM HAUS
CSTM HAUS operates its flagship location out of a chic loft in New York City’s Meatpacking district. The brand has a second location at the Faena Bazaar rooftop in Miami Beach. Both locations offer breathtaking views and feature an intimate taste of each city’s vibrant culture. CSTM HAUS is working to continue expansion to Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, and Istanbul, with plans to open more clubs in Miami.
