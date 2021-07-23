Vital Statistics Services Plans Limited Counter Service

July 23, 2021

Vital Statistics Services (VSS), which is part of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), will resume limited in-person counter service August 3.

In-person counter service will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. No hours are currently planned for Mondays and Wednesdays. In-person service was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VSS office is located on the first floor of the Hathaway Building, which can be found at 2300 Capitol Avenue in Cheyenne.

Personal visits to the VSS office are not necessary to receive services. To learn more or to download applications needed to order certificates by mail, visit the official WDH web site at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/vitalstatistics/. People may also call 307-777-7591 for help.