AOAC INTERNATIONAL Announces Winners of Joint Student Scholarship with Herbalife Nutrition

Scholarship supports student researchers advancing analytical or molecular testing with emphasis in botanicals, macro- or micro-nutrients, or contaminants

We are excited to support the next generation of researchers who share our drive to constantly and consistently develop better, higher quality consumer products through scientific research.” — Gary Swanson, Herbalife Nutrition

ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOAC INTERNATIONAL today announced the two winners of the 2021 AOAC INTERNATIONAL/Herbalife Nutrition Student Scholarship.

This scholarship, supported by contributions from Herbalife Nutrition, is designed to encourage student researchers who are advancing analytical or molecular (DNA) testing, with special emphasis in botanicals, macro- or micro-nutrients, or contaminants (chemical, biological, and environmental).

The students submitted abstracts and supporting material to be judged by an international panel of analytical science experts from industry, government, academia, and nonprofit sectors. The panel selected Brittany MacIntyre of the University of Guelph and Jakub Tomasko of the University of Chemistry and Technology, Prague as this year’s winners.

“Today’s research in natural ingredients directly impacts the products of tomorrow and we are excited to support the next generation of researchers who share our drive to constantly and consistently develop better, higher quality consumer products through scientific research,” said Gary Swanson, Senior Vice President of Quality Assurance and Control at Herbalife Nutrition.

Brittany MacIntyre is a PhD candidate in the University of Guelph’s bioinformatics program. Brittany’s research in personalized nutrition aims to identify key genetic and molecular determinants of cardiometabolic health associated with dietary plant-derived omega-3 supplements using a multi-omics-based approach.

Brittany holds a master’s degree in bioinformatics from the University of Guelph, where she used metabolomics to identify candidate biomarkers from a clinical trial for practical health outcomes. She also holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Waterloo.

Brittany is a logophile and avid health enthusiast with a passion for medical research, competitive swimming, and cooking.

“Winning this scholarship will contribute greatly to the integrative plant and human genetic research I will undertake in my PhD,” said Brittany. “This scholarship and an AOAC membership will also connect me with industry professionals which will help me achieve beneficial public health outcomes through research with practical outcomes, such as contributing to the growing area of personalized health and nutrition.”

Jakub Tomasko is a PhD candidate majoring in Food Chemistry and Analysis at the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague. His research is focused on the analysis of chlorinated paraffins (CPs; an emerging group of environmental pollutants with hormone-like activity and possible carcinogenicity) employing gas chromatography coupled with high-resolution mass spectrometry. The determination of CPs is a challenging task and the research subject of many laboratories worldwide.

Tomasko works on the development and optimization of easy and rapid sample preparation methods and their subsequent employing to the analysis of possible CP sources in the environment, food, and biomonitoring. His work contributes to the understanding of exposure of the Central European population; he has published two peer-reviewed articles as the principal investigator on this topic.

“It is truly an honor to receive such recognition for my research,” said Jakub. “I am grateful and honored by being awarded this scholarship as I hope it will help me in my research.”

Each winner receives a cash prize, AOAC student membership, and financial support to attend an AOAC Annual Meeting. They will also be provided complimentary travel and lodging to visit the Herbalife Nutrition headquarters and present their research.

“We thank Herbalife for supporting this new award,” said David B. Schmidt, AOAC Executive Director. “We look forward to seeing how it helps propel two promising scientists toward fulfilling careers in analytical science with exciting potential to enhance public health.”

Learn more about the AOAC INTERNATIONAL/Herbalife Nutrition Scholarship at www.aoac.org/membership/awards/aoac-herbalife-nutrition-student-scholarship/.

###

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized, 501(c)(3), independent, third party, not-for-profit association and voluntary consensus standards developing organization founded in 1884. When analytical needs arise within a community or industry, AOAC INTERNATIONAL is the forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards. The AOAC Official Methods of Analysis database is used by food scientists around the world to facilitate public health and safety and to promote trade. For more information, visit www.aoac.org.