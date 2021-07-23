Tech Start-Up AquaSeca is Launching a Powerful Water Monitoring System Set To Change The Landscape of Water Efficiency
AquaSeca, an emerging leader in intelligent water management, has announced its first offering – AquaWatch
Energy efficiency has been a facilities driver for the past 2 decades. However, water efficiency, while in its infancy, is absolutely critical in smart building management + sustainable operations.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water scarcity is an increasing global problem threatening the health and welfare of large populations. The importance of using our limited water resources efficiently is moving into the spotlight in this decade. The need and urgency of water conservation and sustainability practices is urgent and technology start-up AquaSeca, an emerging leader in intelligent water management, has announced its first offering – AquaWatch. When installed in a facility – this innovative technology reduces damage from unexpected water events, mitigates operational risks, enables water hygiene monitoring, and most importantly supports water sustainability programs. Designed specifically for complex plumbing in commercial properties, the data-driven platform is focused on the vision of efficient use of water resources across all industries.
— CEO Nancy Hartsoch
Key Differentiators for AquaWatch
The Technology: AquaWatch includes a group of non-invasive sensors which are strapped to the outside of pipes where accessible. These battery-powered sensors ‘listen’ to the water flow throughout the structure gathering data not just from the pipes where attached, but in all connected pipes and equipment. The acoustic data is transferred to AquaSeca’s analytics hub where proprietary algorithms and machine learning create a unique consumption footprint. When unacceptable events are identified, notifications are sent to customers so that immediate action can be taken.
Easy Installation. A 50,000 square foot building can be installed in about a day without any interruption of operations. A few days later the system is monitoring and reporting via SMS text alerts, app alerts and dashboard information.
Low Cost. AquaWatch is available as a SaaS solution, reducing the requirement for upfront capital expenditures and delivering its benefits as an operating cost. With self-installation, no interruption of operations, and a high-value solution, cost is no longer a barrier to smart water management.
Dedicated to Water Intelligence. AquaSeca considers its customers as partners in improved water use and sustainability practices. The technical support team assists from installation to usage data to custom analysis and reporting. “Energy efficiency has been a facilities driver for the past two decades. However, water efficiency, while in its infancy, is absolutely critical in smart building management and sustainable operations as well. We are dedicated to bringing the best resources to our customers with AquaWatch and its future capability expansions,” commented AquaSeca CEO, Nancy Hartsoch.
The AquaWatch water management system is a living platform; as additional capabilities are added over time, customer systems can be remotely upgraded to benefit from future capabilities and enhancements without a change in system hardware.
About AquaSeca
AquaSeca is a young company dedicated to data-driven solutions for smart building management and efficient use of our limited water resources. It’s first offering – AquaWatch - provides the foundational base for an ongoing platform of increasing capabilities for its customers. The company is headquartered in California, with development operations in both California and Washington.
The AquaSeca whole building solution provides the broadest water damage protection coverage inside and outside your facility.
