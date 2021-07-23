Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Forecast

Key Companies Covered in the Oncology Drugs MarketResearch Report Are: Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Abbott, Mylan N.V, Other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mycosis fungoides treatment market is set to gain impetus from the increasing recommendation of various treatment options by physicians. It depends on the severity of the disease. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “ Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Topical Steroids, Mechlorethamine, Interferons, Others), By Treatment (Photodynamic Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that patients who arein thelast stage of the disease are often advised to use monoclonal antibodies.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

June 2020 : Kyowa Kirin, a Japan-based drug maker launched Poteligeo in Europe. It would be able to treat patients with Sézary syndrome, mycosis fungoides, and rare cancers.

: Kyowa Kirin, a Japan-based drug maker launched Poteligeo in Europe. It would be able to treat patients with Sézary syndrome, mycosis fungoides, and rare cancers. June 2020:The U.S. FDA lifted the hold of Innate Pharma’s Phase 2 clinical trial of TELLOMAK. The company is currently studying the safety and efficacy of this lacutamab in patients living with advanced T-cell lymphomas.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Patient Pool Suffering from Weak Immune Systems will Aid Growth

The increasing prevalence of lymphoma cancer is one of the vital factors for the mycosis fungoides treatment market growth. Besides, the rising patient poolsuffering from weak immune systems, as well as an increasing aging population worldwide would propel growth. The National Institute of Health (NIH) declared that the cases of mycosis fungoides are 1 in per 100,000 to 350,000 people globally.

Moreover, the surging demand for monoclonal antibodiesin terms of first-line therapy is expected to boost growth in the coming years. Coupled with this, the increasing advancements in technology associated with chemotherapy is set to affect growth positively. However, the treatment has multiple side-effects, which in turn, may hamper growth.





Regional Analysis-

Rising Expenditure on Healthcare Infrastructure to Provide Europe Second Leading Position

Geographically, North America is likely to dominate in the forthcoming years by procuring the highest mycosis fungoides treatment market share. This growth is attributable to the presence of several reputed companies, such as Pfizer and Astellas Pharma in the region.The Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation mentioned thatevery year, in the U.S. approximately 3000 new cases of cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL) are reported.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position in the near future. The rising number of new product launches, increasing awareness regarding healthcare, and surging expenditure in healthcare expenditure are projected to bolster growth in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to showcase a considerablegrowth fueled by the increasing partnerships between research centres and biopharmaceutical companies.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Unveiling New Treatment Options to Intensify Competition

The market for mycosis fungoidestreatment is highly fragmented with the presence of several companies worldwide. Each of them is striving to introduce innovative mycosis fungoides treatment options by conducting extensive research activities.Below are two latest industry developments:

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned mycosis fungoides treatment providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Abbott

Mylan N.V

Other key market players





