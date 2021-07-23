GoodFirms New Research Uncovers the 7 Common Website Mistakes to Avoid in 2021
GoodFirms unveils the seven common mistakes to avoid in 2021 to ensure the website is growth-oriented.
Avoiding the common mistakes businesses can drive - increase organic traffic and get more sales.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Websites are the first impression for every online business. It is responsible for gratifying two audiences: the foremost is the target audience, and the other is the search engines. The websites are designed in an excellent way to build trust, gain more traffic and generate several leads. Thus, design is the most significant part of every business website. It has the power to grow or break the business.
— GoodFirms Research
These days, online business owners juggle numerous things. Therefore, many of them consider connecting with Top Web Designing Companies to assist them by providing optimal user experience for their customers. More importantly, to avoid common website design mistakes.
According to GoodFirms research, 64.29% of experts believe that a non-responsive web design is the most common website design mistake. About 48.21% assume that missing/terrible CTA, 42.56% say poor quality of images are the following reasons to be a problem in the website. To help the businesses understand what mistakes to avoid to run a successful website.
This research, "7 Common Website Mistakes to Avoid in 2021" by GoodFirms, has covered familiar issues to help bring in more business with quick and easy fixes. GoodFirms surveyed 672 web designers to discuss web design mistakes and rolled down some lousy web design examples. The survey participants were from around the globe but mainly from the United States (37.8%), India (19.3%), Ukraine (8.6%), and Canada (3.9%).
The respondents belonged to various sizes of companies - Small businesses (2.1% of freelancers and 33% of 2-10 employees), Medium businesses (62.5% of 11-250 employees and 0.9% of 251-500 employees), and Large businesses (1.2% of 501-1000 employees and 0.3% of 1000+ employees).
Washington DC, based GoodFirms is a globally acknowledged B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It builds a strong bridge for the service seekers to associate with top companies. The analyst team of GoodFirms performs profound research to evaluate every firm from different industries following three main critical criteria: quality, Reliability, and Ability.
It includes identifying every firm's complete past and present portfolio, years of experience in their expertise area, online presence, and client feedback. These components are sub-divided into several parameters. Focusing on overall research measures, agencies are provided scores that are out of 60.
Thus, considering these points, companies are indexed in the catalog as per their categories. At GoodFirms, the businesses can collaborate with the Top Web Development Companies indexed after evaluating them with numerous research criteria.
Moreover, GoodFirms uplift the service providers by asking them to be involved in the research process and present definite proof of their work. Hence, grab a chance to get listed for free in the list of outstanding IT companies, best software, and other organizations from various industries. Securing a position among the list of top companies at GoodFirms will help you spread your wings globally and attract new prospects to earn more revenue.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient web design companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
Get Listed with GoodFirms
Rachael Ray
GoodFirms
+13603262243
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn