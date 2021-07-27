Purism Launches Librem Power Banks
Purism SPC has launched new power banks to power devices on the go, which can be used with USB-C and USB-A ports.
Purism power banks protect your devices from untrusted, public USB charging ports. They enable you to bring your own power wherever you go.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purism, a Social Purpose Company is challenging big-tech with an ethical business model of protecting user freedoms and privacy by offering security-first laptops, computers, and mobile phones. Purism has launched new power banks to power devices on the go, which can be used with USB-C and USB-A ports.
— Purism
The Librem power banks come in two variants: 10,000mAh and a whopping 20,000mAh. The 10,000mAh model supplies two USB-A ports to charge a variety of USB devices from laptops to phones to wireless headphones. It also has a USB-C port for charging modern devices like the Librem 5 USA. These power banks protect devices from untrusted, public USB charging ports by enabling users to bring their own power wherever they go.
With Librem power banks, Librem 5 users can extend capacity to the existing 4,500mAh battery. It also gives Librem 14 users the option to extend 8800mAh battery when they are away from an AC outlet. New customers have the option to add the Power bank to their order for a Purism laptop or a phone so they can be shipped together. Power banks cannot be shipped as standalone devices for any orders due to regulation. They can be charged over USB-C.
Power Bank 10k
10000mAh
2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port
Power bank is charged over USB-C
Power Bank 20k
20000mAh
1 USB-A port, 1 USB-C port
Power bank is charged over USB-C
More information can be found at: https://puri.sm/products/power-banks/
