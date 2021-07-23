J.C. Penney Bounces Back and Gives Back to Detroit With Jackets for Jobs "Back to Work" Initiative

Alison Vaughn, CEO, Jackets for Jobs, Inc, J.C. Penney Alison Vaughn, Award-Winning Entrepreneur, Author and Speaker

For over 21 years, Alison Vaughn is helping lead the charge to help people get back up on their feet and back into the workforce.

It is important to reinvent yourself during these unprecedented times - and pivoting is the key to surviving and thriving in this new economy.” — Alison Vaughn

DETROIT, MI, WAYNE, July 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is the first thing that a potential employer looks at when you go in for an interview? Your clothes, right? You only get one chance to make a first impression, and one game changing nonprofit has been providing a pathway for job seekers for over two decades. Jackets for Jobs is a sought-after resource in the community, and since the onset of the pandemic, many unemployed people need the correct attire to get the job of their dreams.Well, problem solved. Thanks to award-winning entrepreneur Alison Vaughn , Jackets for Jobs was created. Jackets for Jobs (JFJ) has been outfitting Detroit job seekers for 21 years. JFJ bases its mission on the following premise: “If a person doesn’t have a job, they can’t afford career clothing. Yet, without appropriate attire for an interview, they can’t get a job.”On Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021, starting at 11 a.m. (check-in) until 2 p.m., at the Fairlane Town Center Mall, 18900 Michigan Ave., in Dearborn, MI, Jackets for Jobs in concert with the major clothing store, J.C. Penney , will host a Back to Work event. The multi-national retailer is rebounding after suffering its own losses during the pandemic, and to offer hope to the Motor City, the clothing giant is opening its doors to help people get back on their feet. J.C. Penney is back stronger than ever with the inclusive J.C. Penney Beauty, debuting this month. The century-old department store chain teaches residents the spirit of resilience and the art of the pivot, saving over 60,000 jobs.Vaughn says, “it is important to reinvent yourself during these unprecedented times.” She adds that, “pivoting is the key to surviving and thriving in this new economy.”The driving focus of this event is to help people get back up on their feet and back into the workforce. Many Americans find themselves in need of a helping hand these days. Statistics show that many will look for alternative employment and uncertain about the possibilities of being hired, while others will return to work after teleworking for months and carrying along with them the few extra “pandemic pounds” that they put on, and nothing fits. Having some new garments to wear will help to boost their confidence in the interview process and the workplace.Jackets for Jobs, Inc. opened in March 2000. It is the brainchild of founder and CEO, Alison Vaughn, author of her dynamic book “Ms. Goal Digger.” Alison felt the need for a positive change in low-income individuals in the Detroit area who were struggling financially to support their families. People who were not looking for a “handout” but a “hand-up.” The idea was to help people feel good about themselves and to present themselves confidently while seeking employment. This successful venture, which is constantly trying new things to get people back to work, has grown exponentially.Since its inception, ABC’s “The View,” NBC’s “Today Show,” and NASDAQ recognize Jackets for Jobs, Inc. as a worthy organization to support. They were honored as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Detroit, and recently this grassroots group was distinguished as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2020.The event is on a first come, first served basis, to those registered. The first 100 people registered will receive a $25 gift card to shop at J.C. Penney and use toward the purchase of work attire. Those that are registered with Detroit at Works can call Jackets for Jobs to get registered for the event.For more information, please contact:Jackets for Jobs, Inc. ™5555 Conner, Suite 2097Detroit, MI 48213Phone: 313-579-9160

WDIV Local 4’s Feature on Alison Vaughn in the Your Neighborhood segment from 2020