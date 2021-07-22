DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published July 22, 2021)

Applications open for prairie chicken hunt lottery

Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 20, for one of 125 permits available for the 2021 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season. The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 25, and is open only to Minnesota residents. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota between St. Hilaire in the north and Breckenridge in the south. Hunters can find details about the season on the DNR website.

DNR reminds anglers to be aware of northern pike zone regulations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers who might want to keep northern pike to familiarize themselves with the regulations and be prepared to measure the fish. Minnesota has three northern pike zones that apply to inland waters and reflect the differing characteristics of pike populations across the state:

North-central : Limit of 10 northern pike, but not more than two pike longer than 26 inches; all fish 22 to 26 inches must be released.

: Limit of 10 northern pike, but not more than two pike longer than 26 inches; all fish 22 to 26 inches must be released. Northeast : Two northern pike; anglers must release all fish 30 to 40 inches, with only one fish over 40 inches allowed in possession.

: Two northern pike; anglers must release all fish 30 to 40 inches, with only one fish over 40 inches allowed in possession. South: Two northern pike; minimum size 24 inches.

Throughout the state, special regulations that cover individual lakes, rivers and streams remain in effect and take precedence over the zone regulations. The northern pike zone regulations do not apply to border waters. More information about northern pike zones, including a zone map, is available on the DNR’s northern pike page.