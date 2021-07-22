Forest Service Chief Announces New Regional Forester for Pacific Southwest Region

Washington, July 22, 2021 - Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen today announced Jennifer Eberlien as regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region. Eberlien replaces incoming Chief Randy Moore who has served as regional forester in the Pacific Southwest Region since 2007. Eberlien will oversee 18 national forests in California, which include 20 million acres covering the North Coast, Cascade and Sierra Nevada ranges and from Big Sur to the Mexican border in the South Coast range. Additionally, she will oversee state and private forestry programs in Hawaii and the U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands.

An agency veteran with nearly 30 years of land management experience, Eberlien is currently stationed in Washington, D.C., where she has served as associate deputy chief for the national forest system since October 2020.

“Jennifer’s experience and proven leadership throughout the agency, particularly in the Pacific Southwest Region, makes her the perfect choice to become the next regional forester,” said Chief Christiansen, “She will bring care and strength to this critical position on the frontlines of the nation’s wildfire crisis.”

Eberlien started her career with the Forest Service in 1992 on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in Park Falls, Wisconsin. She has since served as deputy forest supervisor for the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southwest Oregon, forest supervisor of the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest in Everett, Washington, and deputy regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region in Vallejo, California. Prior to her current post in Washington, D.C., Eberlien served a year as acting regional forester for the Rocky Mountain Region headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Eberlien is a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology. She also holds a master’s degree in anthropology from Northern Arizona University.

Eberlien assumes her new duties immediately.