Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,248 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Coali­tion in Pro­tect­ing Sec­ond Amend­ment Rights

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a coalition of 26 states to protect the Second Amendment in the case of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett, which challenges New York’s law that allows only those who “demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community or of persons engaged in the same profession” to carry a firearm outside the home. The Second Amendment explicitly promises the right to bear arms to every American – and does not leave them defenseless when they step outside of their homes.  

“This unconstitutional law forces New Yorkers to first become a victim of a violent crime before they can even attempt to protect themselves,” Attorney General Paxton said. “There is significant evidence that proves that concealed carry holders are less likely to commit a crime – in fact, allowing citizens to defend themselves decreases crime in general. We must ensure that Second Amendment rights are guaranteed to all Americans.” 

Read the brief here

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Coali­tion in Pro­tect­ing Sec­ond Amend­ment Rights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.