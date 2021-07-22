Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a coalition of 26 states to protect the Second Amendment in the case of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett, which challenges New York’s law that allows only those who “demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community or of persons engaged in the same profession” to carry a firearm outside the home. The Second Amendment explicitly promises the right to bear arms to every American – and does not leave them defenseless when they step outside of their homes.

“This unconstitutional law forces New Yorkers to first become a victim of a violent crime before they can even attempt to protect themselves,” Attorney General Paxton said. “There is significant evidence that proves that concealed carry holders are less likely to commit a crime – in fact, allowing citizens to defend themselves decreases crime in general. We must ensure that Second Amendment rights are guaranteed to all Americans.”

Read the brief here.